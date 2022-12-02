ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 6

Deborah S Epperson
4d ago

This was a bad idea. Their have been enough killings.Some people just aren't right in the head to do this.

Reply(3)
3
 

WAFF

Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks on death penalty

Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Ukrainian refugee finds new home in north Alabama. Updated: 19 hours ago.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Four ADOC officers face bribery charges

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Four men in Limestone County are facing charges of bribery and using their official position or office for personal gain. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), four men who worked for ADOC and each resigned on Nov. 22 are facing bribery charges. An ADOC spokesperson says that the four men were correctional officers for ADOC and have turned themselves in.
apr.org

Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties. Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony. The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

David Nassetta named Cullman police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1.  Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department.  I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years.  He’s been a vital part of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The war is still raging in Ukraine, and families continue to flee from their homeland. One family made the escape to north Alabama. A Ukrainian mom and her seven-year-old son sought refuge with a family in the City of Madison. The minute Viktoriia Kuznietsova heard the...
MADISON, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

