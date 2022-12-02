ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Santa Claus Food Drive happening on Saturday

By Esther Bower
 4 days ago

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department is helping families in need while helping you get a kickstart on holiday fun.

They’re sponsoring the Santa Claus Food Drive. On Saturday, with the donation of a canned good, you can get a photo with Santa Claus.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station #3 which is at 1500 N. 15th St.

If you have questions, you’re encouraged to call the department at 769.2340.

