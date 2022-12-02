Santa Claus Food Drive happening on Saturday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department is helping families in need while helping you get a kickstart on holiday fun.

They’re sponsoring the Santa Claus Food Drive. On Saturday, with the donation of a canned good, you can get a photo with Santa Claus.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station #3 which is at 1500 N. 15th St.

If you have questions, you’re encouraged to call the department at 769.2340.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.