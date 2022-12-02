Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is reportedly using space at Twitter’s San Francisco HQ for staff bedrooms
It's a reminder that Musk demands the obliteration of work-life balance for his "hardcore" employees.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
'Wednesday' Faces Backlash After Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had COVID While Filming Viral Scene
Wednesday emerged as a huge hit for Netflix following its debut on November 23. The Addams Family spinoff follows Jenna Ortega as the titular character as she navigates the mysteries of Nevermore Academy. One scene, in particular, has riled up the Internet, with fans absolutely obsessed with Wednesday’s expressive moves...
SFGate
BTS’ Management Asks Fans Not to Visit Jin’s Military Site
BigHit, BTS‘ management company, has issued a statement asking fans of the South Korean supergroup to “please refrain” from visiting the site where the group’s Jin will be inducted into his mandatory service slated for later this month. On Dec. 5, the company uploaded a note...
SFGate
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’
Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
SFGate
‘Wednesday’ Has Already Become Netflix’s Third Most Popular English-Language Series of All Time
Just two weeks after its debut on Netflix, “Wednesday” is one of the streamer’s most popular series of all time. With a total of 752.5 hours viewed since it premiered on Nov. 23, the series is already the No. 3 most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix history. Netflix calculates this list based on a project’s performance during its first 28 days of availability, meaning that “Wednesday” still has two more weeks to continue climbing the rankings.
From holding hands to being taken off the air: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach relationship rumours
Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have made headlines over the last week following reports of their rumoured relationship.On 30 November, DailyMail broke the news that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were in a secret relationship. The publication shared photos of them on multiple outings together and reported that they even took a trip together just weeks before Thanksgiving.While neither Robach or Holmes have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they have subtly addressed the situation on the air. ABC News has now reacted to the dating rumours by taking both Holmes and...
SFGate
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:
SFGate
Netflix Is ‘Not Anti-Sports, We’re Just Pro-Profit,’ Ted Sarandos Says
Netflix’s Ted Sarandos again addressed the question of whether the streamer is interested in live sports — and he once again waved it off as not in the cards, at least anytime soon. “We’ve not seen a profit path to renting big sports,” said Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO (alongside...
SFGate
Ruth Carter’s Advice for Aspiring Costume Designers: ‘Be an Out-of-the-Box Thinker’
It took Ruth Carter a while to revisit the night she made history with her Academy Award win for her visionary costume designs for 2018’s “Black Panther.”. For a long time, Carter, who has been working in the industry for more than 30 years, didn’t watch the moment when she became the first African American to win the Oscar in the costume design category.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
