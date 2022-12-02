ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break

Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

 CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Soccer field upgrades, bathrooms, new trail proposed at Kalamazoo city park

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to invest over $1 million in improvements to a city park, seeking stimulus grant funding to cover the majority of the bill. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday, Dec. 5, to apply for an approximately $815,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to cover much of the cost for improvements at Emerald Park to install permanent soccer facilities with nets and benches, a permanent bathroom facility, a new asphalt trail, a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station and some other features.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

