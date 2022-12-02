Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Pedestrian safety improvements planned for dangerous areas along Amtrak’s Michigan Line
ANN ARBOR, MI - A slew of improvements aimed at making dangerous sections of Amtrak’s passenger rail route safer for pedestrians are coming to Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and other Michigan cities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a series of public meetings in December to fill residents in...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break
Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
WWMT
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe
Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
wgvunews.org
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Fired Kalamazoo Township fire chief pleads case for reinstatement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — For three hours Monday night, the attorney of recently terminated Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter presented a case for the reinstatement of his client. Obreiter, and former Township Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were both fired in September, over what Township Manager Dexter Mitchell determined...
Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
Where are Christmas light displays in Muskegon County? An interactive GIS map has you covered
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Looking for holiday lights for a festive night of viewing? Muskegon County has a website for that. Muskegon’s Christmas & Holiday Displays allows users to view and upload photos of lights and other holiday displays. The displays also can be seen on a map...
Soccer field upgrades, bathrooms, new trail proposed at Kalamazoo city park
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to invest over $1 million in improvements to a city park, seeking stimulus grant funding to cover the majority of the bill. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a resolution Monday, Dec. 5, to apply for an approximately $815,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to cover much of the cost for improvements at Emerald Park to install permanent soccer facilities with nets and benches, a permanent bathroom facility, a new asphalt trail, a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station and some other features.
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
See where to get real Christmas trees in the Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re still looking to deck your halls for Christmas with a real tree, there are several tree farms around Grand Rapids ready for your evergreen needs. In the Grand Rapids area, there are a variety of Christmas tree types available, including firs, spruces...
Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
MLive
56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0