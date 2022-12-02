Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri Southern’s Late Rally not enough as they fall to Missouri Western
The Missouri Southern Lions fall to the Missouri Western Griffons 79-65. The Lions will be on the road for their next two games next week. MSSU falls to 4-4 on the season.
Joplin, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Joplin. The Purdy High School basketball team will have a game with College Heights Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Purdy High School basketball team will have a game with College Heights Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:40:00.
Legendary Webb City football coach announces retirement
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A legend in local high school football announces he’s retiring. Webb City High School Coach John Roderique made the announcement Monday: “I am so proud to be a part of this amazing community, school, and Webb City Football. For the past 26 years, I’ve been able to do what I love—every […]
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
WIBW
One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month
Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Sharp Temperature Drop Tonight, Rain Next Week
The wind will continue to gust over 25 miles an hour tonight. It will be turning to the north though. That it will bring you much colder weather for the weekend. We will at least see the sunshine returning tomorrow. Most of us will stay in the 50s through this...
Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage
TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Kansas providers cautious about doing telemedicine abortions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas providers might not be ready for months to do telemedicine abortions even though a state-court judge has blocked the state from enforcing its ban on teleconferencing with patients seeking pregnancy-ending medications. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it is evaluating its options following the order...
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man on Felony Driving Charge Sunday Night
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Sunday evening in Buchanan County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Neil M. Botts around 7:26 Sunday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0