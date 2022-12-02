ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
St. Joseph Post

New NW Missouri representatives prepare to take office next month

Extreme northwest Missouri will be represented by freshman in the upcoming Missouri House legislative session. Stanberry farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan won the Missouri First State Representative District while newcomer Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton, who has worked in the federal government in Washington, D.C., won the Missouri Second State Representative District.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle

A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
RUSHVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Sharp Temperature Drop Tonight, Rain Next Week

The wind will continue to gust over 25 miles an hour tonight. It will be turning to the north though. That it will bring you much colder weather for the weekend. We will at least see the sunshine returning tomorrow. Most of us will stay in the 50s through this...
JOPLIN, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage

TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas providers cautious about doing telemedicine abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas providers might not be ready for months to do telemedicine abortions even though a state-court judge has blocked the state from enforcing its ban on teleconferencing with patients seeking pregnancy-ending medications. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it is evaluating its options following the order...
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man on Felony Driving Charge Sunday Night

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Sunday evening in Buchanan County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Neil M. Botts around 7:26 Sunday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy