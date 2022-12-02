The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO