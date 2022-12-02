Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Draymond Green declares LeBron James was already best player in NBA at age 20 while on Cavs
Draymond Green is a firm believer that former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is the G.O.A.T. or greatest of all time. The Golden State Warriors forward also believes that James was the best player in the NBA by 2005, just two years after he entered the league. “Bron started in...
Francisco Lindor greets Donovan Mitchell courtside as Cavaliers face Knicks at Madison Square Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor attended Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden and greeted Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell with a quick hug courtside prior to the opening tip. Lindor, who turned 29 late last month, spent six seasons and appeared in four All-Star...
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History
Cleveland Cavaliers made a few huge draft mistakes in franchise history.
Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date
The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.
"They think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No!" — Lil Wayne declares who the real GOAT debate candidates should be
Lil Wayne excluded LeBron James from the GOAT debate and said the dillema is between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers
The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
Cavaliers at Knicks: Live updates as Cleveland goes for third straight win
NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers go for their third straight win on Sunday evening in a road game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (15-8) have won seven of their last nine games, while the Knicks have lost six of eight. New York has lost five consecutive home games, including Saturday’s 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend
Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Rob Manfred hopeful Angels sale resolved by Opening Day
As part of a question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred touched on the timeline for an Angels sale, an automated strike zone and the possibility of future All-Star Games at Fenway or Wrigley.
Source say Oakland A’s in agreement with Jace Peterson
The Oakland A’s have bolstered their infield during the MLB Winter Meetings, signing utilityman Jace Peterson to a two-year deal. Free-agent utilityman Jace Peterson and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a two-year contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. Peterson, 32, drew interest from several other teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources say.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers welcome LeBron James and Lakers to town on Tuesday night. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Cavs got one win over the Lakers already this year on the road, a 114-100 win on Nov. 6.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has vaulted into 12th place in the Western Conference thanks to winning eight of their...
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
Poole's jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga
Jordan Poole had Chase Center on its feet in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. With 7:40 remaining in the half, Poole drove to the paint, stopped, turned 180 degrees and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga, who caught the pass and went up for an easy dunk.
