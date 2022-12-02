ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers stunned by NBA’s crackdown on traveling: ‘Gotta go back to the fundamentals I guess’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled within six points when Evan Mobley drew two defenders at the rim and fired a pass to Cedi Osman who then flipped the ball to Kevin Love near the top of the arc. Love used his go-to move, the same one he practices every day. He hit lunging Knicks forward Julius Randle with a savvy pump fake, causing the defender to fly by. Then Love side-stepped to his left with a live dribble, creating more space to launch a 3-pointer that could’ve made it a one-possession game.
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers

The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
Cavaliers at Knicks: Live updates as Cleveland goes for third straight win

NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers go for their third straight win on Sunday evening in a road game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 6 p.m. EDT. The Cavs (15-8) have won seven of their last nine games, while the Knicks have lost six of eight. New York has lost five consecutive home games, including Saturday’s 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Football World Is Celebrating Ted Ginn Sr. This Weekend

Ted Ginn Sr. made Cleveland sports history this weekend. With Saturday's win, the Glenville High School Tarblooders became the first public school in the city's history to win a state football title. Something that made the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Famer emotional as he talked about it:. Words really...
Source say Oakland A’s in agreement with Jace Peterson

The Oakland A’s have bolstered their infield during the MLB Winter Meetings, signing utilityman Jace Peterson to a two-year deal. Free-agent utilityman Jace Peterson and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a two-year contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. Peterson, 32, drew interest from several other teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources say.
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
Poole's jaw-dropping no-look pass leads to dunk from Kuminga

Jordan Poole had Chase Center on its feet in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. With 7:40 remaining in the half, Poole drove to the paint, stopped, turned 180 degrees and flicked a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Jonathan Kuminga, who caught the pass and went up for an easy dunk.
