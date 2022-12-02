ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars Into Streaming! How To Watch the Blockbuster 'Top Gun' Sequel

By Michael Patrick
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AVZk_0jV4VbXg00
Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to streaming!

Paramount Pictures announced the Top Gun: Maverick streaming details after a theatrical run of more than six months—and then some.

The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster broke box office records following its May 2022 release in theaters, raking in $1.45 billion (and counting) overall, with $248 million in its opening weekend alone. It's the fourth-highest-grossing movie ever in North America, and it's heading back to theaters for a two-week run starting Friday, Dec. 2, through Dec. 15, 2022.

If you're looking forward to tuning into Top Gun: Maverick from home, here's everything to know about the Top Gun 2 streaming release.

Where is Top Gun: Maverick streaming?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Dec. 22, 2022. It is already available to buy or rent digitally through other streaming retailers.

Is Top Gun 2 streaming?

Top Gun: Maverick is available to buy or rent on digital services like Prime Video or Apple TV. It will be available to stream for free to Paramount+ subscribers starting on Dec. 22, 2022.

Is Top Gun on Netflix?

The original Top Gun is no longer available to stream on Netflix. It left the streaming service earlier this year, likely in preparation for the new film's release.

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is available to buy or rent through most major online retailers. It won't be available to stream on Paramount+ until Dec. 22.

How long is Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick has a run time of 130 minutes, or two hours and 10 minutes, giving it a length that may make you happy you're streaming it at home so you can pause it before running to the bathroom. The original Top Gun was 110 minutes long.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Netflix?

Top Gun: Maverick is not available on Netflix and likely won't be for some time. Like most movies released by Paramount, it will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Hulu?

Unfortunately for Hulu subscribers, Top Gun: Maverick will only be available on the streaming service when it's playing on live TV. Since it is a Paramount release, and Hulu is owned by Disney, Top Gun: Maverick likely won't be available to stream on Hulu for the foreseeable future.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Disney Plus?

Top Gun: Maverick will not be available on Disney+. Since it is a Paramount film, it will be available on Paramount Plus starting on Dec. 22.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Amazon's Prime Video?

Top Gun: Maverick is available on Amazon's Prime Video, but only to buy or rent. It likely won't be available to stream for free on Prime Video in the foreseeable future unless you also have a Paramount+ subscription.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on Dec. 22. Unlike many other major releases this year, the Tom Cruise star vehicle did not have a shortened window between its theatrical release and its streaming debut.

Next, check out Tom Cruise's best movies, ranked.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'

Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Parade

Parade

65K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy