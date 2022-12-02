Sushi by Bou Opened In Brickell On December 1

Sushi by Bou, the sushi restaurant stirring up the omakase experience, opened its second South Florida location at the SLS Brickell on Thursday, December 1.

Located at 1300 S. Miami Ave., the 650-square-foot space will provide an oasis within the heart of Brickell’s dining and entertainment district. The dark, speak-easy setting is elevated with ornate art house-inspired decor with rich black and gold design elements. The 12-seat counter and lounge that seats another 12 are the ideal spots to enjoy craft cocktails and Sushi by Bou’s signature timed omakase experience.

Omakase, the Japanese phrase meaning “I’ll leave it up to you,” allows skilled chefs to incorporate seasonal ingredients and preferred techniques into an exclusive, personalized menu. During this traditional culinary experience, guests will sit back and let the talented Sushi by Bou chefs decide their menu. Guests can choose from two signature options: a 12-course, $60 experience or a 17-course, $125 experience. The cuisine is complemented by a selection of handmade cocktails, imported sake and rare Japanese whiskeys.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Sushi by Bou concept to Miami’s growing culinary scene,” said Richie Romero, Chief Hospitality Officer at SimpleVenue in a statement. “This new neighborhood gem will set the stage with an elegant and fun spin on the traditional sushi counter experience proven through our roster of successful locations across the country that all share the art of crafting a memorable gastronomic affair for our guests. We look forward to having locals and visitors alike join us for omakase, whiskey pairings, great music or a drink at the lounge.”

In every dish, Sushi by Bou features the freshest, highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally. Selections can include Hamachi (yellowtail), Botan Ebi (spotted prawn), Ikura (salmon roe), Hotate (scallop), O-Toro (fatty tuna), Unagi (bbq eel) and signature Wagyuni (“surf and turf”). Hand rolls and other sushi favorites can be made upon request, and additional à la carte items are also available. Dessert, which includes seasonal mochi ice cream, can be added to the end of the meal.

The food pairs with a unique drink list of highballs and imported sake. There’s also a menu of fresh, signature cocktails, including the Shiso Southsider, with Suntory Haku vodka, shiso leaves, simple syrup and lime juice; Yuzu Honey Bee, a combination of Maker’s Mark bourbon, honey syrup, yuzu and pink peppercorn; Ay-Karai, with Casamigos Blanco, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and agave; and El Coyote, a mix of Sacrvm Mezcal, pineapple juice and amarena cherries. Sake flights and a selection of Japanese beers are also available.

Sushi by Bou was created by NYC-based hospitality group SimpleVenue. Over the last few years, SimpleVenue has made its mark across Chicago with several sushi concepts specializing in the omakase experience. Restaurants include Sushi by Bou Lincoln Park, Sushi by Bou Gold Coast, Sushi by Bou West Loop and Sushi Suite 202, the city’s first hotel room turned sushi speak-easy in the Hotel Lincoln. Sushi by Bou also opened a Fort Lauderdale location earlier this year, inside Salt7.

Sushi by Bou at SLS Brickell is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m., with the last seating at 10:00 p.m.

