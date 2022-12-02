ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl

UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title

If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

TCU headlines 2022-2023 Texas College Bowl games

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Christian University headlines universities across Texas with its trip to the College Football Playoff on Bowl Selection Sunday. TCU currently holds the number three national ranking in college football. Here are the bowl games for programs across the state of Texas that have already been announced: Friday, Dec. 16 at […]
FORT WORTH, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Prosper vs. Duncanville, Saturday, 4pm, Ford Stadium in Dallas. North Shore vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 3pm, Rice Stadium in Houston. Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, Saturday, 2pm, Ford Center in Frisco. Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift, Saturday, 1pm, Alamo Dome in San Antonio. CLASS 5A DIVISION I. Aledo vs. Longview, Saturday, 2pm,...
TEXAS STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Boerne, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BOERNE, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale

One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
HYE, TX
LoneStar 92

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

