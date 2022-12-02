Read full article on original website
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
UTSA leaders call on students to pack their bags for Florida bowl game
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UTSA leaders asked Roadrunner fans to pack their bags for the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 16.
UTSA offensive coordinator going to Pac-12, could Frank Harris follow?
The Roadrunners had the nation's ninth best offense this season.
247Sports
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl
UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
foxsanantonio.com
The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title
If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
TCU headlines 2022-2023 Texas College Bowl games
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Christian University headlines universities across Texas with its trip to the College Football Playoff on Bowl Selection Sunday. TCU currently holds the number three national ranking in college football. Here are the bowl games for programs across the state of Texas that have already been announced: Friday, Dec. 16 at […]
Third largest home crowd in UTSA history powers 21-point thrashing over Mean Green
The Roadrunners have won 10-straight games and will have a chance to tie the program record of 11 straight in their bowl game
kwhi.com
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Prosper vs. Duncanville, Saturday, 4pm, Ford Stadium in Dallas. North Shore vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 3pm, Rice Stadium in Houston. Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, Saturday, 2pm, Ford Center in Frisco. Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift, Saturday, 1pm, Alamo Dome in San Antonio. CLASS 5A DIVISION I. Aledo vs. Longview, Saturday, 2pm,...
cbs19.tv
Chapel Hill cancels classes Friday, Dec. 9 for travel to semifinal game in San Antonio
TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill has made it to the state semifinals of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and that means extensive travel to go head-to-head with their next opponent. The district has canceled classes Friday, Dec. 9, to accommodate travel plans for the team and fans...
Boerne, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The TMI Episcopal basketball team will have a game with Geneva School Of Boerne on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Here are the new stores that opened in the San Antonio area this year
Have you been to pOpshelf yet?
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Disgraced Former Texas Attorney’s Coliseum Style Mansion For Sale
One of the most distinctive homes in Texas is on the market due to a bankruptcy. Former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients according to the San Antonio News-Express. Due to the judgment, he's being forced to sell off his holdings including this 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas
Those visiting Texas will be pleased to know the best restaurants in San Antonio are here to please families and foodies alike. It’s no surprise that San Antonio has fantastic tex mex and bbq offerings, those in the know head to this eclectic city for the vast array of new and exciting restaurants and cuisines on offer.
