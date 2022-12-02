Read full article on original website
Arsenal consider recalling on-loan youngster in January
Arsenal are contemplating recalling an on-loan youngster in January.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Everton, Conti Cup, setting standards, transfer plans
Marc Skinner press conference: Man Utd boss gives injury update & speaks about Conti Cup progress, Everton threats & January transfer plans.
Brazil 4-1 South Korea: Player ratings as Selecao cruise into World Cup quarter-finals
Player ratings from Brazil 4-1 South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
Continental Cup final 2022/23 venue revealed
The venue for the 2022/23 Continental Cup final has been revealed.
West Ham agree deal with emerging Sao Paulo centre-back
West Ham have agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with highly-rated Sao Paulo centre-back Luizao, 90min understands.
Paulo Bento resigns as South Korea boss following Brazil loss
Paulo Bento has confirmed that he will leave his post as South Korea manager after losing 4-1 to Brazil in the last 16 2022 World Cup.
Josko Gvardiol's agent speaks out amid Chelsea & Real Madrid interest
Josko Gvardiol's agent has spoken out amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Three launch #WeSeeYou network with chance to win incredible Chelsea Women experiences
Three launches #WeSeeYou network in conjunction with Chelsea, offering unique experiences with Chelsea Women.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Which World Cup team is the best at penalty shootouts?
The international teams with the best record in penalty shootouts at men's World Cups.
Transfer rumours: Leao on Man Utd radar; Tielemans agrees free transfer
Monday's transfer rumours include Rafael Leao, Youri Tielemans, Cody Gakpo & more.
Arsene Wenger reveals update on World Cup 2026 group stage plans
Arsene Wenger has admitted that FIFA could decide against implementing three-team groups for the expanded 2026 World Cup.
The best breakout tournaments for young players ever
Jude Bellingham is ripping it up for England at the 2022 World Cup. The midfielder joins a long list of superstars who enjoyed breakout tournaments at a young age.
Cody Gakpo responds to Man Utd transfer interest
Cody Gakpo discusses his club future amid interest from Manchester United.
Tite delivers huge Neymar boost for South Korea clash
Brazil head coach Tite confirms that Neymar will be available to take on South Korea.
Premier League giants express interest in Yunus Musah
Valencia's Yunus Musah is the subject of interest from a number of the Premier League's top sides.
Denzel Dumfries transfer: Agent addresses potential hurdle for January deal
Denzel Dumfries' agent speaks about Chelsea & Tottenham target ahead of January transfer window.
