Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the ball fell through the hoop late in the fourth quarter on Sunday -- Anthony Davis' 20th made field goal, accounting for his 49th and 50th points of the night -- the Capital One Arena crowd let the visiting Los Angeles Lakers big man hear their appreciation.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George traveling for Clippers' road trip but out Saturday
LOS ANGELES -- After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers'Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georgewere ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings123-96at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Cleveland hosts Los Angeles after Davis' 55-point performance
Los Angeles Lakers (10-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Anthony Davis scored 55 points in the Lakers' 130-119 win against the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play
Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2...
Comments / 0