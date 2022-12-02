LOS ANGELES -- After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers'Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georgewere ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings123-96at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte.

