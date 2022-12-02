Read full article on original website
Related
Update: 81 south reopened after crash near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 […]
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
Deadly crash closes Interstate 81 reopens on Wednesday afternoon
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for a period of Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7. Officials say it appears...
local21news.com
New Chik-Fil-A location upsets Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A potential Chick- Fil- A in Lower Allen Township is facing opposition from residents. Many residents voicing concerns over the traffic the fast-food restaurant would create at Gettysburg Pike and Route 114 in Cumberland County. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist...
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
local21news.com
School bus crashes on icy road in Mifflin County
Mifflin County, Pa. (WHP) — No one was injured after a school bus hit a patch of black ice Tuesday morning and crashed, officials say. District officials say it happened around 7:00 AM on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. According to Mifflin County School District Superintendent Van Varner,...
A proposed Chick-fil-A in Cumberland County is creating a flap over traffic
A proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in Upper Allen Township is facing opposition from residents who are concerned the chicken chain will create more traffic. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners will review final land development plans for the fast food restaurant at the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike during a Dec. 7 public meeting. The property sits across from Country & Town Baptist Church and near a new Penn State Health Medical building.
local21news.com
Lanes open on I-81 after deadly crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT officials said lanes on Interstate 81 have reopened after a deadly crash in Franklin County on Wednesday. The crash happened on the interstate going south near the on-ramp for Exit 16 around 1:00 p.m., according to PennDOT. Officials said it appears a tractor...
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 in Franklin County
Interstate 81 south is closed Wednesday in Franklin County after a fatal crash, PennDOT said. A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-81 south, just south of exit 16 toward Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. She said the crash happened just after 1 p.m.
local21news.com
Three people, including two firefighters dead following Schuylkill County fire
Two firefighters were killed in a fire in West Penn Township on Wednesday night. Crews were called to Clamtown Road Route 443 around 3:45 p.m. for a structure fire. Two maydays were received from firefighters on the second floor. Both firefighters succumbed to injuries and were pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office.
WGAL
Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
abc27.com
Credit Card Skimmer found at York County 7-Eleven
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carroll Township Police Department, on Dec. 2 a credit card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located in York County. Police say that they were contacted on Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a credit card skimmer device that was found. The skimmer device was installed on the inside of gas pump 6 at the 7-Eleven, located at 313 Route 15.
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County, but they have been pushed back one day. Because of forecasted rain on Tuesday, work is now set to begin on Wednesday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Comments / 0