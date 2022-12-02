FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI radio on Monday, saying that major changes offensively simply aren’t feasible at this point of the season. “We’re not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We’re not going to run the veer,” Belichick said. “Defensively, we’re not going to change and run some other team’s defense or whatever. Major changes? We wouldn’t be able to practice it.” New England’s offensive rankings have slumped across the board as the season has progressed.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO