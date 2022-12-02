Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Centre Daily
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI radio on Monday, saying that major changes offensively simply aren’t feasible at this point of the season. “We’re not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We’re not going to run the veer,” Belichick said. “Defensively, we’re not going to change and run some other team’s defense or whatever. Major changes? We wouldn’t be able to practice it.” New England’s offensive rankings have slumped across the board as the season has progressed.
Centre Daily
Bengals Sign Drue Chrisman, Boost Tight End Depth and Release Former Fourth-Round Pick
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster on Tuesday. The second-year pro has nine punts for 461 yards (51.2 gross average) in three games this season. He also has five punts inside the 20-yard line. Cincinnati also signed tight end Tanner Hudson to the...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.
Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Centre Daily
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
Baker Mayfield claimed by Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield, who asked for a release on Monday, was claimed by the defending Super Bowl champions who are struggling at the signal-caller position with starter Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Centre Daily
Report: Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning after the quarterback left with a knee injury.
Centre Daily
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals When He’ll Name New Starting QB
Since trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, the Atlanta Falcons have faced questions surrounding the quarterback position both short and long term. With veteran Marcus Mariota taking over the reins in a rare second-chance opportunity to start under center, there was an element of intrigue - but most eyes were on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, the two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Centre Daily
Lions Fans Again Debate Team Claiming Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield successfully asked for and received his request to be waived by the Carolina Panthers. "This is a tough business,'' Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
Centre Daily
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily
‘Who Knows?’ Pete Carroll Pumps Brakes On Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny’s Potential Return
RENTON, Wash. - When Rashaad Penny had to scoot his way towards the bench after suffering a serious ankle injury in a Week 5 loss to the Saints, the Seahawks didn't expect the dynamic running back would play again in 2022. Less than two months after undergoing surgery for a...
Centre Daily
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week. Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). In a...
Centre Daily
Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines
This year brings us an exciting SEC vs.Big Ten matchup in the College Football Playoff as Georgia and Ohio State square off in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. Georgia is college football's defending national champion and comes into the postseason as undefeated SEC champions behind the nation's premier scoring defense and a big-play attack led by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Centre Daily
Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
Centre Daily
Veteran Florida State Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
The NCAA’s 45-day Transfer Portal window has officially opened, and student-athletes across the nation are wasting no time taking to the portal in search of new teams. As is common practice at Florida State University in recent years, Coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff began holding exit interviews with student-athletes to discuss options and potential avenues for future successes, whether it be with the Seminoles or without. “They are very transparent, honest meetings,” said Norvell. “It’s trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page of expectations as we move forward.” On Monday afternoon, Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer was the next Seminole to make his future intentions clear.
Centre Daily
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
Centre Daily
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast and rallied late to beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow played like a superstar and his supporting cast delivered in a major way. Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season. They've won four-straight games. Here are some postgame...
Comments / 0