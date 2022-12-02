ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Centre Daily

49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time

With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Execution, not creativity the priority for Patriots offense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — If the Patriots are going to fix their ongoing issues on offense, they will have to start by perfecting the things they’ve been struggling to do consistently over their first 12 games. On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick doubled down on what he said during an appearance on Boston’s WEEI radio on Monday, saying that major changes offensively simply aren’t feasible at this point of the season. “We’re not going to go to the wishbone offense here. We’re not going to run the veer,” Belichick said. “Defensively, we’re not going to change and run some other team’s defense or whatever. Major changes? We wouldn’t be able to practice it.” New England’s offensive rankings have slumped across the board as the season has progressed.
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

The Extra Point: The Future of Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Legendary Alabama standouts Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. likely played their final regular season game in a crimson and white uniform after a 49-27 win against the Auburn Tigers. The two juniors are expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the near future, but they may play...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Report: Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Injury Sunday

View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson is “days to weeks” from returning after the quarterback left with a knee injury.
Centre Daily

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals When He’ll Name New Starting QB

Since trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March, the Atlanta Falcons have faced questions surrounding the quarterback position both short and long term. With veteran Marcus Mariota taking over the reins in a rare second-chance opportunity to start under center, there was an element of intrigue - but most eyes were on third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, the two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lions Fans Again Debate Team Claiming Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield successfully asked for and received his request to be waived by the Carolina Panthers. "This is a tough business,'' Panthers coach Steve Wilks said Monday. "Sitting in this seat, it was a tough decision on my part, but something I felt like was the best move for the team moving forward.''
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Ja’Marr Chase Makes Bold Declaration About Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs on Sunday. The star quarterback has helped Cincinnati win four-straight games. They're 8-4 after starting 0-2 this season. Burrow's stellar play has caught the attention of Ja'Marr Chase. "He's the best quarterback in the league, that's a fact," Chase...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible

PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong. The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Dolphins-49ers: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-4 on the season with their 33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Fourth-Down Incompletion. After not looking particularly impressive for a good part of the game...
Centre Daily

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week. Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). In a...
Centre Daily

Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

This year brings us an exciting SEC vs.Big Ten matchup in the College Football Playoff as Georgia and Ohio State square off in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. Georgia is college football's defending national champion and comes into the postseason as undefeated SEC champions behind the nation's premier scoring defense and a big-play attack led by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Commanders Tie Giants: Why Didn’t Coach Ron Rivera Go For 2?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Before the Washington Commanders finished with a 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, they first jumped out to a 10-point on Sunday. But then the Commanders let the Giants back in and even surrendered the lead after a strip-sack fumble by quarterback Taylor Heinicke. And...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Veteran Florida State Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

The NCAA’s 45-day Transfer Portal window has officially opened, and student-athletes across the nation are wasting no time taking to the portal in search of new teams. As is common practice at Florida State University in recent years, Coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff began holding exit interviews with student-athletes to discuss options and potential avenues for future successes, whether it be with the Seminoles or without. “They are very transparent, honest meetings,” said Norvell. “It’s trying to make sure that everybody is on the same page of expectations as we move forward.” On Monday afternoon, Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer was the next Seminole to make his future intentions clear.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami

It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.

