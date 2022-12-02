ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for your Friday …. Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Steady temperature around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The post WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and […] The post WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds

We are hitting a wet pattern to begin December. Temps will fall all day and rain returns to the forecast and is forecast to continue through at least Thursday. Localized flooding may be a problem later next week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Saturday A 40 percent chance of […] The post WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-1,2022 Cool , But Changes Coming

We are about to go through a series of seasons, but, today is a decent start to December. This weekend the forecast calls for storms, rain, and possibly snow with teemps all over the place we will update in the morning as we know more. FOR YOUR CLOSE-TO-HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Today Mostly […] The post WEATHER 12-1,2022 Cool , But Changes Coming appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind around 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph. The post WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. The duration of the […] The post Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Home Explodes in Lakewood Park

Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Snow White Drive-In Keeps 1950s Nostalgia Alive

In the midst of all that is happening in the world, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back to a time that appears much simpler than today. One place where that can happen is Snow White Drive-In in Lebanon. It is the oldest restaurant in Wilson County, and its popularity has not diminished over […] The post Snow White Drive-In Keeps 1950s Nostalgia Alive appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 1 – 7, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.  To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade

Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
COOKEVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

TONIGHT: Ridgetop Christmas Parade Kicks Off Weekend Of Parades & Events (FULL SCHEDULE)

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One great thing about Robertson County is if you miss a Christmas Parade you’ll have about eight others to choose from in cities all across the county! Some people attend all of them! Whatever you decide to do, we’ve attached the full schedule for all the Christmas parades and events in Robertson County. From all of us at Smokey Barn News, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies in crash in remote Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cedar Hill man died on Sunday night when he crashed on a rural road in Robertson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Baker Road, an area between Adams and Cedar Hill, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find a wrecked Dodge sedan in a ditch on the side of the road.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy