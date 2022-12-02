WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In

The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound.

As for your Friday ….A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Steady temperature around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

