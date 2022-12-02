Read full article on original website
Train station belongs in downtown Madison
The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
What to do in Madison this week: WCO's 'Messiah' concert, Lissie, and more Isthmus Picks
Immersive Van Gogh, through Jan. 8, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center, through Jan. 8.
Homeless encampment at Dairy Drive meets basic needs, say city officials
Madison officials have called the city’s encampment of tiny shelters for the homeless at Dairy Drive on the far east side a success. The encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive opened in November 2021 with 30 small shelters and communal bathrooms. They were designed to provide housing for people who had been camping in Reindahl Park and other parts of the city and were unable or unwilling to access the traditional shelter system.
What’s different about Green Box?
A new composting service in the Madison area, Green Box Compost, has diverted about 56,000 pounds of food waste from Madison’s landfills since February. Ben Stanger, the founder and CEO of the company, says he’s been “pleasantly surprised by how well things are going” since operations started this past winter. The business operates out of a facility in Sun Prairie, which contains a 32-foot-long composter and an array of green buckets — the “boxes” given to clients and collected by the company on a weekly basis for commercial clients and biweekly basis for residential clients.
Don’t stop believing (in plastics recycling)
In the 1967 film The Graduate, a family friend gives a disaffected young man played by Dustin Hoffman a single word of advice: “plastics.” If the movie were remade today, he might want to add: “Most of them cannot be recycled.”. That’s the conclusion of a new...
