A new composting service in the Madison area, Green Box Compost, has diverted about 56,000 pounds of food waste from Madison’s landfills since February. Ben Stanger, the founder and CEO of the company, says he’s been “pleasantly surprised by how well things are going” since operations started this past winter. The business operates out of a facility in Sun Prairie, which contains a 32-foot-long composter and an array of green buckets — the “boxes” given to clients and collected by the company on a weekly basis for commercial clients and biweekly basis for residential clients.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO