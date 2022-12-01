Read full article on original website
Platte River increases annual scholarship offering
Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual scholarship, increased to $6,000, is offered through the Rocky Mountain Electric League (RMEL) Foundation and applications are due by Feb. 24, 2023. “On...
BVSD continues mental health support amid ‘new normal’ of lockdowns
Another lockout occurred Thursday in the Boulder Valley School District after a student brought a BB gun near Boulder High School, district officials said. The lockout — now called SECURE — is among numerous threats to student safety that have occurred at schools across the district over the past year.
Sheriff's Office honors murder victim Maggie Long
The Park County Sheriff's Office honors and remembers murder victim Maggie Long on the five-year anniversary of her death. Long, a high school senior from Bailey, Colorado, was found murdered in her home on December 1, 2017. “While the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and...
