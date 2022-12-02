Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a report made of a domestic dispute on Winchester Road, both parties were given warnings. A report was made of a student trying to attack a teacher at Galion High School. The student was taken into custody. A male was issued a citation for an expired license on...
Galion Inquirer
Campbell, Kurtzman lead Galion All-Ohio recipients
GALION — Division IV All-Ohio teams were announced on Tuesday and the Galion Tigers were well represented. Two Tigers made first-team All-Ohio, while two others were named honorable mention. Landon Kurtzman was a first-team recipient thanks to the season he had off the edge. Kurtzman recorded 23 sacks, 111...
Comments / 0