Read full article on original website
Related
siouxfalls.business
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
KELOLAND TV
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
KELOLAND TV
School district comes up with plan for lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So many parents are behind on their lunch payments, the amount has grown to more than $100,000. After Christmas break, schools will follow district policy and stop handing out hot lunches to kids behind on their lunch payments. Today’s $105,000 is the largest school...
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
marshallradio.net
Marshall Man Injured; Vehicle Struck Stop Sign, Power Line Support, and Fence
BALATON, MN (KMHL) — One Man was injured after he lost control of his vehicle in Balaton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:56 Saturday afternoon, a 2004 Chevy Silverado was traveling northeast on 2nd Street in Balaton when it struck a stop sign, then a power line support, before crashing into a fence. The driver of the Silverado, 24-year-old Tyler Sowden of Marshall received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Marshall Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash. Assistance was provided by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
Southern Minnesota News
Brown County Sheriff’s deputy, good samaritan rescue elderly man from ditch on snowy night
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reached out via social media to praise a deputy and a good samaritan who rescued an elderly man from a ditch over the weekend. The incident happened Friday night when strong winds stirred up...
SDSU football to play at 11 a.m. in quarterfinals
The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.
Comments / 0