Are You Team Diane Or Team Trio on The Young and the Restless?
The Young and the Restless has made it clear that it’s going to the mattresses’ time for Ashley Abbott, Nikki Newman, and Phyllis Summers versus Diane Jenkins. Genoa City ain’t big enough for all four of them, and if getting Diane killed is what it will take to get her out of Jack Abbott’s life then that’s a sacrifice the other three are willing to make. But which side are you on?
Y&R Recap For December 5: Summer Accuses Phyllis Of Unleashing Jeremy Stark
The Y&R recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, brings a major threat to one prominent Genoa City family, exes saying goodbye, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what happened in this dramatic episode. Y&R Recap Highlights. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jeremy Stark...
Y&R Spoilers For December 6: Daniel Keeps A Secret
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease a big secret, one woman in need of reassurance, and another in a desperate situation. You won’t want to miss the dramatic episode that’s coming up next. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) returned to Genoa City...
A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Musical Careers & Rivals
When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For Y&R: Christel Khalil
The Young and the Restless viewers know that Lily Winters will do whatever it takes to ensure Chancellor-Winters is a big success, but she’s been seriously frustrated by her boyfriend, Billy Abbott’s timing lately because she doesn’t feel supported. The recent arrival of her ex, Daniel Romalotti, proved to be quite the foil for the situation. For her performance, Soap Hub Performer of the Week honors for Y&R is presented to Lily’s portrayer, Christel Khalil.
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Ridge And Taylor Return…Married
Steffy Forrester Finnegan recently announced her parents are out of town, and while B&B spoilers don’t indicate they are together, what if they find their way to each other? How would that go — and more importantly — how would that end? Could wedding bells be in Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes’s future?
Does Taylor Hayes Deserve Sympathy Over Thomas’s B&B Lies?
It seems like Taylor Hayes will suffer the fallout from Thomas Forrester’s lies on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s not the only one since Brooke Logan lost her marriage over it, and Ridge Forrester came out looking like a fool for not trusting his wife. The Bold...
7 Things To Know About Y&R’s James Hyde
Life got increasingly more complicated for Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless when her old pal, Jeremy Stark, suddenly turned up in Genoa City. The dangerous ex-con, who Diane helped send to prison, is being played by daytime veteran James Hyde. The Young And The Restless Star James...
Why Isn’t General Hospital’s Robert Scorpio Clearing Anna Devane’s Name?
From the moment Lucy Coe was shot and it was clear that Anna Devane was being set up, General Hospital’s Robert Scorpio knew that Victor Cassadine was behind it, as did Anna. Now that he knows exactly how Victor did it, why can’t Robert use some of his superspy and lawyerly detective skill to bring Anna home?
B&B Spoilers for December 6: Hope Hears Thomas’s Version Of Events
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester trying his hand at manipulating Hope Logan Spencer once again. He’ll sit down with his obsession and try to prove he’s a good guy who just did things the wrong way. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Hope (Annika Noelle) is...
DAYS Spoilers for December 7: Johnny DiMera Steps Up For His Ex
DAYS spoilers for December 7, 2022, promise Chanel Dupree finds a friend in an ex, Abe Carver feels the heat, and Eric Brady takes a chance. Chanel (Raven Bowens) is stunned and upset over all the recent events rattling her life. Jail! Harassment! Graffiti! It’s all too much and she’s just about ready to fall apart. Luckily, her good friend Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is right there to comfort her. He really is such a good ex-husband-sort-of-brother-in-law-buddy-and-pal. Maybe she picked the wrong twin…again?
B&B Spoilers for December 7: Dollar Bill Spencer Is Back To Bad
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer learning “nice guys” do, in fact, finish last and deciding to do something about it. Bill (Don Diamont) tried to be a changed man. He gave up being ruthless, he showed his softer side, he turned on the charm, and he even spent more time with family. And, for what? Where did that get him? Nothing and nowhere — that’s what! Well, enough of that! He’s going back to his old ways and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it!
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane
The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
GH Recap For December 5: Felicia Subtly Gives Valentin The Information He Needs
The GH recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, features Valentin Cassadine desperate to get information on Anna Devane that we thought he might have already had. In this episode, it turned out only Anna’s (Finola Hughes) best girlfriends trust Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) obnoxiously revealed herself to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) averted the cancer talk, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) planned her very first birthday party, and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) shocked Laura Collins (Genie Francis). Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Wake-Up Calls And Troubling Moments
DAYS spoilers photos for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) wakes up in EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) bed, and while it...
GH Spoilers For December 6: Esme’s Met Her Match In Elizabeth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, reveal failed manipulations, proposed celebrations, shocking revelations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Esme Tries To Trick Elizabeth. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) thought she had the perfect plan....
DAYS Recap for December 6: Sloan Has An Offer Eric May Not Refuse
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, sees two similar souls finding each other in the strangest of places, two acts of magnanimity, threats levied, and more. In this episode, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) made each other’s acquaintance, and the former offered the latter her services. Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) made Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) day twice over, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) bore the brunt of a terror campaign, and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) balked at the very conspiracy that they joined. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
If Jada Hunter Is Playing DAYS’ Eric Brady, Then We Say Good For Her
Nicole Walker soon-to-no-longer-be Hernandez swears up and down on Days of our Lives that she had no intention of talking Jada Hunter into having an abortion. All she did was tell her how hard being a single mom was, how challenging co-parenting was with a man in love with someone else (Nicole, that would be Nicole that Eric Brady is in love with), and isn’t it wonderful that they live in a state — whichever one it might be — where women still have right to choose. And then she waltzed away, making a simultaneously shocked and innocent face when Eric accused her of manipulating Jada into aborting his baby.
GH’s Maurice Benard & Ex-Alum A Martinez On The Dark Side Of Acting
GH’s Maurice Benard sat down with his good friend and ex-colleague, veteran actor A Martinez on this week’s video podcast of State Of Mind to tackle a subject that both actors know too well: acting, discrimination, and the depression that comes with constant rejection. Maurice Benard And A...
