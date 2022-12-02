B&B spoilers for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, promise Dollar Bill Spencer learning “nice guys” do, in fact, finish last and deciding to do something about it. Bill (Don Diamont) tried to be a changed man. He gave up being ruthless, he showed his softer side, he turned on the charm, and he even spent more time with family. And, for what? Where did that get him? Nothing and nowhere — that’s what! Well, enough of that! He’s going back to his old ways and he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about it!

