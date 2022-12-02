ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
ROME, NY
Big Frog 104

You May Be Living In One of The Fastest Growing NY Cities

New York is ever changing. It has always been a great reflection of the world around it. From people moving to smaller towns and cities, to those who choose a more metro lifestyle, this state offers it all like no other. According to Redfin, Utica is growing at such a spectacular rate, that it may have ranked higher on the list of fastest growing cities than you think.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud

The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD trying to ID suspects in November investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a case that started back in late November and is asking the public for help with identifying suspects. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images here or have any information regarding the incident in...
UTICA, NY
104.5 The Team

Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life

Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino moving to former Outback Steakhouse location in New Hartford

UTICA, N.Y. – Aqua Vino is officially relocating from North Utica to New Hartford, according to owner, Rob Esche. The restaurant is moving to the former Outback Steakhouse location in The Orchard. In October, NEWSChannel 2 confirmed Esche was planning to put a restaurant in the space, but it was unclear what it would be.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

