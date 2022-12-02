Read full article on original website
The 20 best games of 2022
As we tallied up the votes for this year’s Game of the Year list, I was blown away at how many quality games came out in the last 12 months. It’s been a veritable video game feast whether you like shooters or narrative adventures, strategy or whatever the hell we’re describing Vampire Survivors as.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
‘Overwatch 2’ change makes it easier to unlock the newest hero
Blizzard has seemingly listened to player feedback, and moved the new Overwatch 2 hero forward ten levels on the battle pass – making it easier to unlock for free. Ramattra is a new tank coming to Overwatch 2 in its second season, which launches today (December 6). The game’s director, Aaron Keller, wrote on Twitter that following a review of the data for the first season of Overwatch 2, Blizzard would be “moving Ramattra into tier 45 of the battle pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete”.
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
CD Projekt Red plans to end active development on ‘Gwent’ after 2023
CD Projekt Red is preparing to hand Gwent over to fans, and has announced its plans to end active development on the game after 2023. The news comes from a recent Gwent roadmap video, in which game director Vladimir Tortsov and CD Projekt Red senior communication manager Pawel Burza announced the developer’s plans for the game over the next 12 months. Those plans include the release of new card drops and esports events, before the development team moves on to other projects.
‘Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’ review: Zack to the future
Before diving into the materia of Crisis Core Reunion, take note: unlike Square Enix’s latest series of Final Fantasy 7 reimaginings, this is a remaster – not a full remake. That means beneath a makeover worthy of Midgar’s Honeybee Inn, this is still the same 2007 PSP game – and though the Buster Sword may cast fancy new reflections, you’re still swinging the same clunky bastard around.
‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Steam page briefly reveals a release date
A Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has launched, and briefly included a release date for EA‘s upcoming action-adventure game. Though it has since been edited, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally listed the game’s release date as March 16, 2023 (as spotted by TheGamer).
