Blizzard has seemingly listened to player feedback, and moved the new Overwatch 2 hero forward ten levels on the battle pass – making it easier to unlock for free. Ramattra is a new tank coming to Overwatch 2 in its second season, which launches today (December 6). The game’s director, Aaron Keller, wrote on Twitter that following a review of the data for the first season of Overwatch 2, Blizzard would be “moving Ramattra into tier 45 of the battle pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete”.

4 HOURS AGO