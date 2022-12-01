Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
KELOLAND TV
Finding lost dogs, that’s their mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we typically don’t report on lost dogs, tonight we have a story on a volunteer group that goes out and finds lost dogs and returns them to their owners. This is Bella, a four-year-old German Shepherd caught on camera that had been...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Rowena
ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night. Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the...
myklgr.com
Marshall man injured in Balaton power line support collision Saturday
A Marshall man was injured when his vehicle left the road and collided with a power line support Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol on Dec. 3, Tyler David Sowden, age 24, was traveling northeast on 2nd Street in Balaton, in Lyon County. At about 3:56 p.m., Sowden’s 2004 Chevy Silverado struck a stop sign and power line support, left the road, and crashed into a fence.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week
Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
more1049.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
