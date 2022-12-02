CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.

