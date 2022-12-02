ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Cleveland.com

New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown

CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits

AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
AKRON, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.

AARON SIGN SHOP Front DoorPhoto byThe Brown Report. Garfield Heights, OH. - Thirty-two-year business owner Jim Grenig of AARON Sign Shop exposes a young male after his business door is damaged early Saturday morning. "I am fighting back. I put this video on various social media outlets, including youtube. This store is my business. I have been here for thirty-two years and will not allow anyone to destroy what I have built. I grew up in this community. I attended Trinity High School," said Mr. Grenig.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

