Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
Mandel Foundation awards $5 million matching grant, spurring momentum on Irishtown Bend Park, despite legal fight over holdout property
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans for a future 23-acre park at Irishtown Bend overlooking the Cuyahoga River and the downtown skyline got a big boost Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a $5 million matching grant announced by the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation. The grant has been awarded to the...
Middleburg Heights budget shows ‘aggressive’ infrastructure focus
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Middleburg Heights continues to be in excellent financial shape. Finance Director Jason Stewart, at Monday’s (Dec. 5) budget meeting, provided City Council with a recap of the year’s revenue and expenses, noting in particular that the city’s cash carryover has doubled since 2019, from $6.3 million to $12.2 million.
Thin ice: Skaters urge reopening of Cleveland Heights Community Center’s South Rink
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parents, skating supporters and a shift of young Eastside Tigers hockey players packed City Council chambers Monday (Dec. 5), seeking the reopening of the Community Center’s South Rink. City officials say that from a mechanical standpoint, they are already skating on thin ice just keeping...
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
Proof Bar-BQ to Move From Tremont to Former Nick's Diner Space in Ohio City
The new location will allow the restaurant to expand its offerings
John Carroll University plans mixed-use development at its Fairmount Circle gateway
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Representatives of John Carroll University have presented a preliminary plan to the city to redevelop the school’s south gateway at Fairmount Circle. A plan was presented before the University Heights Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 1) that would entail three phases of construction and would...
spectrumnews1.com
Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown
CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits
AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
Brunswick salts away stash of road de-icer as it readies for winter
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- In anticipation of winter weather in the coming months, City Council has approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of ClearLane enhanced salt from Cargill Inc. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the enhanced salt works at much lower temperatures than standard rock salt. “It starts to diminish...
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
A winter walk through the Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon
AVON, Ohio -- When the sunflowers were still blooming in mid-November at the Prayers From Maria fields in Avon, I spoke to co-founder Megan McNamara about it. She invited me to a walk through the fields near the French Creek YMCA to see the surprising winter blooms. As we strolled...
Solon council approves redevelopment of Circle K gas station, convenience store
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the redevelopment of a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 29605 Aurora Road. Mac’s Convenience Stores, owner of the property, had requested a raze-and-rebuild of the station and store through Anthony Coyne, president and managing partner of the Mansour Gavin law firm of Cleveland.
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.
AARON SIGN SHOP Front DoorPhoto byThe Brown Report. Garfield Heights, OH. - Thirty-two-year business owner Jim Grenig of AARON Sign Shop exposes a young male after his business door is damaged early Saturday morning. "I am fighting back. I put this video on various social media outlets, including youtube. This store is my business. I have been here for thirty-two years and will not allow anyone to destroy what I have built. I grew up in this community. I attended Trinity High School," said Mr. Grenig.
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
What a reimagined $3.5 billion Cuyahoga River will look like downtown
The Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is almost an afterthought as it sits roughly a hundred feet below the city above but a plan unveiled by Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Friday changes that.
Brecksville seeks to become more pedestrian and bike friendly
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has applied for two grants that would help make the southern end of town and downtown more pedestrian and bike friendly and potentially provide better bus service. The first is a Cuyahoga County Community Planning Grant, which, if awarded, would assist the city in studying...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0