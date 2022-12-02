Popular movie theater chain screening classic holiday films this month
A popular movie theater chain with many locations in Massachusetts is screening an array of classic holiday films throughout December.
Showcase Cinemas is offering free admission to “Daddy’s Home 2″ on Dec. 3 and “Scrooged” on Dec.10, as long as moviegoers bring a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries.
The chain will also be showing a number of other classics, but admission to those will not be free.
The schedule for the screenings is as follows:
- Thursday, December 1
- Friday, December 2
- Saturday, December 3
- Sunday, December 4
“Met Opera: The Magic Flute Holiday Encore”
- Saturday, December 3
" Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story”
- Sunday, December 4
“Elf”
- Thursday, December 8
- Wednesday, December 14
- Monday, December 19
- Sunday, December 11
- Tuesday, December 13
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- Sunday, December 11
- Wednesday, December 14
- Monday, December 12
- Tuesday, December 20
- Sunday, December 18
- Wednesday, December 21
Tickets for all of the movie screenings must be reserved online or via the Showcase Cinemas app.
