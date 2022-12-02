Popular movie theater chain screening classic holiday films this month

A popular movie theater chain with many locations in Massachusetts is screening an array of classic holiday films throughout December.

Showcase Cinemas is offering free admission to “Daddy’s Home 2″ on Dec. 3 and “Scrooged” on Dec.10, as long as moviegoers bring a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries.

The chain will also be showing a number of other classics, but admission to those will not be free.

The schedule for the screenings is as follows:

“I Heard the Bells”

Thursday, December 1

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

Sunday, December 4

“Met Opera: The Magic Flute Holiday Encore”

Saturday, December 3

" Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story”

Sunday, December 4

“Elf”

Thursday, December 8

Wednesday, December 14

Monday, December 19

“The Polar Express”

Sunday, December 11

Tuesday, December 13

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Sunday, December 11

Wednesday, December 14

“A Christmas Story”

Monday, December 12

Tuesday, December 20

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

Sunday, December 18

Wednesday, December 21

Tickets for all of the movie screenings must be reserved online or via the Showcase Cinemas app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group