ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Popular movie theater chain screening classic holiday films this month

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8xYI_0jV4SO9i00

A popular movie theater chain with many locations in Massachusetts is screening an array of classic holiday films throughout December.

Showcase Cinemas is offering free admission to “Daddy’s Home 2″ on Dec. 3 and “Scrooged” on Dec.10, as long as moviegoers bring a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries.

The chain will also be showing a number of other classics, but admission to those will not be free.

The schedule for the screenings is as follows:

I Heard the Bells

  • Thursday, December 1
  • Friday, December 2
  • Saturday, December 3
  • Sunday, December 4

Met Opera: The Magic Flute Holiday Encore

  • Saturday, December 3

" Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story

  • Sunday, December 4

Elf

  • Thursday, December 8
  • Wednesday, December 14
  • Monday, December 19

The Polar Express

  • Sunday, December 11
  • Tuesday, December 13

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

  • Sunday, December 11
  • Wednesday, December 14

A Christmas Story

  • Monday, December 12
  • Tuesday, December 20

It’s a Wonderful Life

  • Sunday, December 18
  • Wednesday, December 21

Tickets for all of the movie screenings must be reserved online or via the Showcase Cinemas app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey

At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

5 Reasons Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!

There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a northeastern state known as the “Bay State” due to the popular bays located along the Atlantic Coast. You may be familiar with the bays, capes and beaches along the coast like the Massachusetts Bay, Cape Cod and Ipswich Bays. But besides the stunning bays the state also has amazing lakes, both natural and man-made that are some of the cleanest lakes in the country. Often the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes but that is not always the case. Cool deep lakes in Massachusetts offer excellent fishing opportunities and are a major source of drinking water. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Massachusetts!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
136K+
Followers
145K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy