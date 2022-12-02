Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George enjoy winning return for Clippers
InKawhi Leonard's return from a sprained ankle, the LA Clippers went tothe two-time Finals MVP with the game on the line -- and he obliged, drilling a step-back midrange jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining to beat the Charlotte Hornetson Monday night. Also making his return from injury was Paul George...
Nike drops Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving after he promoted antisemitic film on Twitter
NEW YORK -- Nike cut ties with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Monday, CNN reported. The move comes after Irving posted a Twitter link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages in October and initially refused to issue an apology. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike tells CNN.
Cleveland hosts Los Angeles after Davis' 55-point performance
Los Angeles Lakers (10-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Anthony Davis scored 55 points in the Lakers' 130-119 win against the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland...
Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play
Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2...
Cam Rising, Deion Sanders among top CFB quotes of the week
Cam Rising has a response to Caleb Williams' fingernail message and more from our college football quotes of the week. "He had f*** Utah on there? That's cute. You know, you can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I'm not, not gonna judge you for whatever you do, but yeah, I hope he liked it."
Kaplan: Jason Robertson's superstar rise, trade targets and other rumblings around NHL
Welcome to December in the NHL, where parity reigns more than ever and no lead is safe. And while I've heard plenty of theories on why -- defense taking a backseat, special teams mattering more, a rash of injuries, the rebuilding teams improving faster than expected -- do we really care to figure out why? It's been a thrilling season on the ice, and the game arguably has never been in a better place.
