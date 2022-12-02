HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands and will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu for Monday night into Tuesday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO