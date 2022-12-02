ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase over the Puna and Kau districts of the Big Island. Showers will favor southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island through Tuesday. We have added a slight chance of thunderstorms to the forecast for the Mauna Loa eruption site for the afternoon. Trades should begin...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow

A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands and will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu for Monday night into Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wetter weather on the horizon

Pleasant weekend weather will be followed by more humidity and a higher chance of showers. Muggy and rainy weather could start the upcoming work week. FIRST ALERT: Trade winds are here, bigger surf and Pele continues to make land but slow down. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM HST.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions

Locally breezy trades will decrease a bit Sunday with limited showers. But we have a First Alert for a round of wet weather as a front and a large Kona low approach from the northwest, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands during the first half of the coming week.
hawaiinewsnow.com

A Talk Story Kalikimaka

McKenna meets with Kilia Purdy Avelino, a member of the Molokai Destination Management Action Plan Task force. Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. McKenna speaks with Jill Wirt from the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council about the Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival.
KHON2

Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor

In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
honolulumagazine.com

Instead of Presents, Give Your Keiki the Gift of Experience

We love a good outdoor playground, but sometimes the heat just beckons us indoors. That’s where Kids City Hawai‘i comes into play. Literally. The 30,000-square-foot indoor playground space boasts ball pits, bounce houses, interactive play stations and at the Honolulu location, a rock-climbing wall. From $22 for two...

