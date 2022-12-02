Read full article on original website
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will increase over the Puna and Kau districts of the Big Island. Showers will favor southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island through Tuesday. We have added a slight chance of thunderstorms to the forecast for the Mauna Loa eruption site for the afternoon. Trades should begin...
First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
Wetter weather on the horizon
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption continues: New aerial video shows lava edging closer to main highway
New aerial video shared Sunday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano creeping closer to one of the main highways that connects the cities of Hilo and Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions
Lava flow threatens to cut off main thoroughfare on Hawaii’s Big Island
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory believes there is a high likelihood Mauna Loa’s eruption could reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which connects Hilo to areas on the west side of the island.
Hawaii officials detonate unexploded objects near Mauna Loa lava field
Viewers continue to flock to Hawaii's Big Island to see the ongoing eruption of Mauna Loa. However, officials are warning eager spectators to stay within the designated safe volcano viewing area and not just because of the 2,000-degree lava.
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
How you can recycle electronics on Hawaiʻi Island
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announced its plans to begin recycling programs in 2022 and 2023 for electronics.
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel R. Lewis is a philanthropist that is giving three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to those that are working hard and leading the country by creating positive change in youth thru music programs. For 2023, Hawaii’s Mana Maoli is one of those programs nominated. Mana Maoli is...
A Talk Story Kalikimaka
McKenna meets with Kilia Purdy Avelino, a member of the Molokai Destination Management Action Plan Task force. Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. McKenna speaks with Jill Wirt from the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council about the Reef-friendly Landscaping Program. Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival.
Earliest time lava may reach Saddle Road later than first predicted
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed that lava flows heading in the direction of a key transit route on Big Island have slowed down.
Roads closed on Kuakini Hwy. due to flooding
Hawai'i Police Department said to avoid Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona as many roads are closed due to flooding.
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. But up until now she had never come up with an aloha shirt that featured a print inspired by a building. “I think people loved the fact that it was something a little bit different,” she...
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
Amid ongoing shortage of health care workers, Hawaii hospitals see ‘unprecedented’ demand
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hospitals across the state are busier than ever — even busier than during the peak of the pandemic. At Maui Memorial Medical Center, patients are having to double up in rooms and even sleep in the emergency room as they wait for a room. “We are...
Experts say moving to Hawaii won't help seasonal depression symptoms
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii ranks one of the lowest in cases of seasonal depression– but so does Alaska. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression caused by seasonal changes.
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Instead of Presents, Give Your Keiki the Gift of Experience
We love a good outdoor playground, but sometimes the heat just beckons us indoors. That’s where Kids City Hawai‘i comes into play. Literally. The 30,000-square-foot indoor playground space boasts ball pits, bounce houses, interactive play stations and at the Honolulu location, a rock-climbing wall. From $22 for two...
