NME
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
NME
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega explains why her character doesn’t blink in Netflix series
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed the fact that her character doesn’t blink in the Netflix series. The actress takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released Addams Family spin-off – though many fans have noticed that her intense stare is never accompanied by blinking.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Here's Your Guide To Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Devotion" Before
From actors to on-screen aviators.
Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
NME
‘Valheim’ Mistlands update goes live after short public test period
Valheim players have been waiting for the Viking survival game’s Mistlands update, and today (December 6) it becomes live for all players. Following a short test period, the Mistlands update has gone live and introduces a new biome to Valheim. It also introduces a new magic system with elemental and blood magic, non-hostile NPCs who aid in monster-fighting, and huge weapon fragments can be found around the environment which give hints to Jotunn. The roots of Yggdrasil can also be found here, where previously players could not reach them.
19 Wild Stories From Parents About What Happened When The Grandparents Got To Babysit
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
NME
BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week
K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9). On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.
NME
BLACKPINK are coming to ‘MapleStory’ with new cosmetics
A collaboration between multiplayer game MapleStory and BLACKPINK is on the way, which will include new in-game cosmetics and a video series following the group as they propose new outfits for the game. The collaboration will launch on Thursday (December 8), and will feature two videos with members of BLACKPINK...
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
NME
NAO is “ready to put out a new sound and experiment”
NAO has spoken to NME about getting “back in the game” and plans to experiment on new music. Watch our full video interview with the singer above. The London singer-songwriter was speaking from the red carpet of last week’s MOBO Awards, when she told us about returning to the world of music after some time away.
NME
Guillermo del Toro praises ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ as “a staggering achievement”
Guillermo del Toro has delivered the first review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, calling the imminent sequel “a staggering achievement”. The Way Of Water comes just over 13 years since the original Avatar, which first hit screens on December 10, 2009. The sequel is due out on December 16 and like the first film – as well as the series’ next three films in active development – was written, directed and produced by James Cameron.
NME
‘Stranger Things’: Joseph Quinn doesn’t think Eddie Munson is going to return
Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has said he doesn’t think Eddie Munson will return. The actor played the fan-favourite character in season four of the hit Netflix series, and said he thinks Eddie “seems pretty fucking dead to me”. Quinn told British GQ that he was unaware...
NME
Arctic Monkeys announced as headliners for NOS Alive 2023
Arctic Monkeys have been announced as a headliner for NOS Alive 2023 – find all the details below. The festival is due to take place in Lisbon, Portugal between July 6-8 next year. It was recently revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, The Black Keys and Sam Smith will all be performing.
NME
SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more
SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
NME
Watch the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ starring Robert Pattinson
The first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film Mickey 17 has arrived, alongside news of a 2024 release date. Warner Bros. shared the 30-second teaser today (December 6), announcing that the film’s release is set for March 29, 2024. The clip focuses on lead actor Robert Pattinson, who stars in the title role and appears sedated in some sort of high-tech vat. The camera twists as it approaches Pattinson, before his eyes flash open and the release date appears.
NME
Mindy Kaling says “so much” of ‘The Office’ is “inappropriate” today
The Office star Mindy Kaling has said she thinks “so much” of the show is “inappropriate” now. The actor, who played Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom, explained that she and the writers have said they believe they “probably” couldn’t make the show today.
NME
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
