Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
theburn.com
Biryani Grill opens for business in south Loudoun
A new biryani restaurant has officially welcomed its first guests today. It’s called Biryani Grill and its made a home for itself in the Stone Ridge Village Center. The Burn first told you about Biryani Grill early last month — when it was announced the restaurant would be taking over the space vacated by El Taquito Mexican restaurant. That’s next door to the Glory Days Grill.
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
ffxnow.com
New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park
The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
tysonsreporter.com
Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons
The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
fox5dc.com
Spotsylvania Co. restaurant owner raided
A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Spotsylvania County.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
theburn.com
Lovisa jewelry shop headed to Leesburg Premium Outlets
A new jewelry store that bills itself as specializing in “fasionable, on-trend” jewelry and accessories is coming to Loudoun County. It’s called Lovisa and it will be opening a store in the Leesburg Premium Outlets. Lovisa will be taking a spot near the entrance to the food...
mocoshow.com
MOD Pizza in Kentlands Temporarily Closes
MOD Pizza, a fast-casual pizza restaurant with over 500 locations nationwide, has temporarily closed its Kentlands location (145 Commerce Square Place in Gaithersburg), with brown paper covering the restaurant’s windows, according to several readers. The reason for the temporary closure is currently unknown, but the MOD Pizza website has the location reopening on Monday.
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Winter Wonderland Takes Place on Saturday, December 3
Per Bethesda Urban Partnership: Celebrate the holiday season from 1-4pm at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery (corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues) in downtown Bethesda with Santa Claus, live ice sculpting, live music, face painting, games and more. Please bring a new toy for Toys for Tots. Join us for...
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
popville.com
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
arlnow.com
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Comments / 2