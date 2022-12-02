Read full article on original website
Online Marketplaces Leverage ID Verification to Create “Certainty” During Uncertain Times: Trulioo Report
New research from Trulioo, a global digital identity verification platform, “shows that 87% of online marketplace leaders view identity verification as critical to protecting consumers and building trust during unpredictable times.”. Those respondents also overwhelmingly “see identity verification as more than just a single step during onboarding, with 90%...
Ninety-One Percent of Firms Report Cyberattacks in 2022, Says Survey
"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in...
SoFi Owned Galileo Announces BNPL Offering for Banks and Fintechs
Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a company owned by SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), has announced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, according to the company. Galileo said it will provide single use virtual cars that incorporate complete loan servicing. Galileo intends to make the BNPL service available to Fintechs as well...
Nubank Extends Mobile Insurance Coverage with Protection for Digital Transactions
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest financial services platforms, announces the additional protection for fraudulent digital transactions “as part of its Nubank Celular Seguro insurance.”. Still in the testing phase for a little portion of the customer base, the coverage “will protect transactions made...
Euro Banking Association Report Explores Use of Real-Time Data in Corporate Liquidity Management
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) released a report on “the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the EBA.”. The objective of this paper is “to provide insight into how some companies already use real-time data in the liquidity management space, and where they could potentially benefit from real-time data access.”
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
SABB Teams Up with Visa’s Cybersource for Digital Commerce Acquiring Business
Saudi British Bank (SABB) has announced a strategic partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, “with the aim of fostering the bank’s growth in an evolving and dynamic eCommerce space.”. This partnership will “enhance the overall capabilities of SABB’s Payment Gateway and, most importantly, enhance...
CyVers Secures $8M Led by Elron Ventures to Bring Security to Web3 Economy
CyVers claims it is a leading provider of “proactive” Web3 Security for the centralized, decentralized finance and smart contract applications “via detection and interception of crypto attacks across blockchains.”. The company has announced an $8 million investment round “led by Elron Ventures.”. This funding is “joined...
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
Horizen Labs Reveals Plans to Make Web3 Advisory Services a Standalone Business
Horizen Labs announced plans to make its Web3 advisory service “a standalone business.”. The new entity, called ‘Horizen Labs Ventures’ or HLV, will “leverage its deep industry knowledge to provide Web3 advisory services while Horizen Labs doubles down on its pursuit of enterprise application development opportunities.”
Binance Custody Completes Its SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Custody has “completed our SOC 2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 attestations.”. Their completion demonstrates their commitment “to information security and privacy protection by closing the year with an array of security examinations.”. These also include...
BNPL: 2C2P, Pine Labs to Expand Buy Now Pay Later Acceptance in Southeast Asia
2C2P, a global payments platform and merchant commerce omnichannel platform Pine Labs have partnered to expand Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) “across Asia in six key markets, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.”. Unlike other BNPL offerings, Pine Labs claims that it works “with issuing...
Osome, a “Financial Admin Super Platform.” Raises $25 Million
Osome has raised $25 million in Series B funding from global investors, according to a company statement. Investors include Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners, and Winter Capital. Osome raised $16 million in Series A funding in 2021. Osome is described as a “financial admin super-platform” designed to help small firms to...
European Central Bank: Eurosystem Reschedules Launch of New Collateral Management System
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank has reportedly decided to reschedule the launch of the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) from 20 November 2023 to 8 April 2024. This decision was “taken to mitigate the impact of the rescheduled launch of T2, the Eurosystem‘s new real-time gross settlement...
Philippines: Neobank Tonik Acquires TendoPay, Enters Employee Benefits Market
Tonik Financial Pte. Ltd., the parent company of Tonik Digital Bank, Inc. in the Philippines, has entered into a landmark agreement with Tendo Payment Solutions Pte. Ltd. in order “to acquire its Philippine business, operating under the brand name ‘TendoPay’.”. This deal, which is “subject to approval...
Fintech Firm Currencycloud Partners with Scottish Startup Skedadle
Currencycloud, which claims to be the expert in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, has partnered with Scottish start-up app Skedadle in order “to provide its users an easy, secure and seamless way to transfer money earned in-app while playing games on public transport.”. Skedadle rewards travelers for the...
Digital Asset Platform MEXC Introduces “Zero Maker Fee”
In September 2022, cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC had ranked among the major liquidity providers. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract business, and its average daily trading volume has increased substantially, the firm claims. “Users first, MEXC‘s Changing for you” has been the service philosophy that MEXC adheres to....
“Rogue Financial Promotions” – FCA Announces Stronger Rules to Stymie Misleading Financial Marketing
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined new rules to stymie financial promotions that are misleading, illegal or unfair. Simultaneously, the FCA has kicked off a consultation to garner feedback on the new rules. The goal is to halt “rogue financial promotions.”. Currently, any FCA-authorised firm is allowed...
Digital Asset Market Maker Keyrock Finalizes $72M Series B Fundraise
Keyrock, digital asset market maker, raised $72 million in its Series B funding round from investors “including Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures and Middlegame Ventures.”. Keyrock plans to use the funding from its investment round “to invest further into infrastructure development, scalability tools, as well as regulatory licensing across Europe, the US and Singapore.”
€47.6M Worth of Loans Funded in November via Alternative Investment Platform PeerBerry
In November 2022, PeerBerry investors reportedly “funded €47,606,299 of loans and received €648,080 in interest.”. 1183 new investors “joined the platform in November.”. The average annual ROI (without loyalty interest) on PeerBerry in November “was 11.1%.”. At the end of November, PeerBerry’s portfolio amounted “to...
