We must like mass shootings or we would do something more to stop them

The tenth anniversary of the massacre of Sandy Hook Elementary School will be on December 14, 2022, and I am disheartened to see that my prediction that nothing will change after the shooting has proven to be correct. I have come to the conclusion that far too many Americans are taphophiles, people who love going to funerals. How else can we explain the continuing carnage in just the current year?

On Nov. 22, 2022, seven people were killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On Nov. 2219, 2022, five people were killed at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo.

On Nov.13, 2022, three people were killed at University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.

On Oct. 24, 2022, three people were killed at a school in Saint Louis, Mo.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On Oct. 13, 2022, five people were killed at a neighborhood in Raleigh, N.C.

On Sept.28, 2022, a person was killed at an elementary school in Oakland, Calif.

On Aug. 28 2022, three people were killed at motel in Phoenix, Ariz.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On Aug. 28, 2022, three people were killed at a supermarket in Bend, Ore.

On July 17, 2022, four people were killed at a mall in Greenwood, Ind.

On July 4, 2022, seven people were killed at a parade in Highland Park, Ill.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On June 30, 2022, three people were killed in a neighborhood in Allen, Ky.

On June 5, 2022, two people were killed at a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tenn.

On June 4, 2022, three people were killed at the street in Philadelphia, Pa.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On June 1, 2022, five people were killed at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

On May 24, 2022, twenty-two people were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On May 19, 2022, ten people were killed at a MacDonald’s in Chicago, Ill.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

On May 14, 2022, 22 people were killed at supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

On April 3, 2022, six people were killed in Sacramento, Calif.

We must like the way things are or we would do something to change them.

According to a Quinnipiac poll, ninety four percent of Americans support universal background checks.

Fifty per cent support a ban on assault weapons.

Eighty-three percent favor red flag laws to remove guns from people who are risks.

Ninety-one per cent of Democrats, seventy-six per cent of Independents, and fifty-nine per cent of Republicans support raising the minimum age to buy any firearms to twenty-one.

A Gallup poll found that seventy-five percent of Americans support thirty-day waiting periods.

Seventy-two percent of the NRA membership support universal background checks.

A majority of Americans support a ban on assault weapons.

So why do our politicians refuse to support any action that reflects what most Americans want?

Money.

Nearly all NRA executives are on the boards of gun and ammunition manufacturers. They use fearmongering to sell more guns which in turn increases the bottom line for the companies.

According to one source, every Republican representative and senator receives some funding from the NRA, but only six Democrats do.

But everyday Americans vacillate between improving gun laws and accepting the status quo.

An article in Forbes Magazine, found Americans’ support for stricter gun laws has dropped since the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings.

In June 24, 2022 President Biden signed a weak bipartisan bill for stricter gun laws that did not address the most important concerns.

Relying on thoughts and prayers people offered up to God to avert future shootings has accomplished nothing.

So I asked God how we could to reduce the carnage and he replied immediately.

Americans must like the way things are or they would do something to change them.

Roger Guffey is a retired math teacher.