Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
AirPods Pro 2 Deal at Amazon Brings Back Black Friday Pricing Ahead of the Holidays
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Apple's newest AirPods Pro earbuds fell to a record low price across a bunch of retailers at $200. If you missed out on those sales, Amazon is giving you another chance to snag a set of AirPods Pro 2 at a $49 discount with Black Friday-level pricing returning there for a limited time. We'd recommend snagging a pair sooner rather than later if you're looking for the latest AirPods this holiday season.
CNET
Grab a Squishmallow for as Little $13 at Amazon Right Now
Cold season is here -- the perfect time to stock up on blankets and other snuggle-worthy items. Squishmallows have become a trend that people are obsessing over right now, and if you don't have one yet, you might want to get in on it. Whether it's for yourself or a...
The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco
Holiday shopping is fun at first, especially if you have a small number of people to shop for. But if you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, that fun can quickly turn to tedium-and...
CNET
4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More
One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
CNET
For Microsoft, an All-in-One, WeChat-Like App Is on the Table, Report Says
Microsoft executives considered creating a "super app" to build up the company's advertising business and other areas by integrating news, search, shopping, messaging and additional services into a single app, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, executives at the company hoped the app...
CNET
Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
You Can Get a National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree on Amazon Right Now for Over 60% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t bought a Christmas tree yet, don’t panic. There’s still plenty of time. And if you’re hoping to go the artificial route this year to avoid the Christmas tree rush for years to come, then now is the time to snap up one of the gorgeous lifelike trees from National Tree Company on Amazon. The faux Christmas tree brand is currently running a sale on a handful of its bestselling trees and you can save over 60 percent (which equals several hundred dollars, FYI).
Walmart CEO: 'Stores will close' if theft at retailer doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Walmart CEO says inflation on toys and clothing is letting up. This could help the retailer put a dent in its excess inventory.
The softening inflation in non-essential categories comes as Walmart has tried to clean out its inventory heading into 2023.
CNET
Cheap Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More
With Black Friday sales behind us and the holiday season almost here, now's the time to pick up any last-minute gifts for friends and family. If you've already grabbed all of the main things you were after in last month's sales, it's now time to turn your attention to smaller gifts and stocking stuffers.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Select Refurbished iPhones Today Only at Woot
Looking for a way to get your hands on an iPhone for less? While there are plenty of deals out there, most of the best offers will require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. If you prefer to own your phone outright, you may want to consider a refurbished mode. You can save hundreds compared to shopping new with no strings attached, and today only Woot has a variety of refurb iPhone models to choose from, with prices starting at just $290. This sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Plastics Recycling Misses the Point. Here's What We Have to Try Next
Odds are, the next soda bottle you buy will be on this planet long after you're gone. That can be a jarring thought, particularly if you're someone who recycles. Recycling a plastic bottle might seem easy: Chuck it in that blue bin and move on with your day. Rest easy knowing that bottle will go on to see multiple incarnations in the future. The problem is, though, there's more to that bottle than meets the eye, which is why it might end up in a landfill instead.
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
Prime Video might have had an interface makeover, but it's still takes digging to unearth its best sci-fi offerings. Hopefully this best list will help with that task. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
CNET
Best Resume Writing Services 2022
A well-crafted resume is crucial for job seekers who want to stand out from the competition, but the building process can be confusing and overwhelming. Fortunately, there are resume-writing services that can help with these decisions. Some of what you'll need to include in your resume depends on the industry...
CNET
Get 30% Off Sephora Collection During Its Gifts for All Event
Beauty retailer Sephora is running a holiday shopping event called Gifts for All where you can get 30% off through Dec. 11 using the code GETGIFTING. On sale are products from Sephora's own collection. Plus, if you're a Sephora member, aka "beauty insider," you'll get 20% off other purchases using the same code. (You can sign up for free.)
CNET
You're Putting Your Amazon Echo in the Wrong Place. Here's Where It Should Go
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When it comes to where to put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, the options are nearly endless, from your kitchen counter to your living room shelf. But what you might not realize is that there are some spots that you should avoid placing your smart speakers and smart displays, due to both privacy risks and the potential of damaging your Echo.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro for Just $550 at Woot
I don't know where I'd be without my MacBook. Seriously. I got my first MacBook nearly two years ago and it's the best investment I've made to date. Though I've always had access to Apple computers, this is the first time I'm owning and using my own for whatever purposes suit me.
CNET
Turn Your iPad Pro Into a Laptop With This $37 Brydge Keyboard Case
Apple's iPad Pro isn't quite a laptop, but with it's lighting fast performance and powerful hardware, you can certainly use it like one. And if you want to pair yours with a keyboard for a more traditional laptop feel, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Brydge makes sleek Bluetooth keyboard cases that make it easy to convert your Apple tablet into a compact laptop, and right now you can grab one on sale. Verizon is currently offering 75% off the Brydge Pro and Pro Plus keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Verizon only states that this is a limited time offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a keyboard case at this price.
CNET
Apple's New 10th-Gen iPad Hits Record Low Price With $50 Off All Configurations
If you didn't get a chance to check off your entire shopping list during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, don't worry -- plenty of deals still remain as we head into the holidays. Apple's iPad is one of the most popular tablets around, and right now you can get a 10th-gen iPad from just $399 -- saving you $50 off the list price. This is the lowest price we've seen the recently released iPad model go. It even beats the deals we saw late last month, making now the perfect time to pick one up for yourself or as a gift this holiday season. The discount applies to all colorways at Amazon and Best Buy while supplies last, with higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants also on sale.
CNET
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
Comments / 0