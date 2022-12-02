Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
Record spending by special interest groups in 2022 Wisconsin elections: Report
Spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections cracked the previous record by 50 percent, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Channel 3000
Gaylord Lee Deets
Gaylord Lee Deets, age 86, of Bloom City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Gaylord was born on February 21, 1936, in Bloom City, WI, the son of Jesse and Beulah (Huffman) Deets. He graduated from Richland Center High School 1953, then attended Richland Teachers College prior to joining the United States Air Force in January 1956. Gaylord married Elda Beaty in March 1956 and moved to Sumter, South Carolina. Gaylord was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base where he was trained as a gunner. Upon returning home from the Air Force in 1960, Gaylord became the Postmaster at the Bloom City Post Office in 1963. He served as the Postmaster from 1963 until January 1983, when he took an assignment as the Postmaster in Nelson, Wisconsin until September of 1991, when he retired.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
mediamilwaukee.com
New Marquette Poll Shows Johnson leading Barnes; Evers & Michels Neck & Neck
A recent Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin revealed Sen. Ron Johnson leading in the U.S. Senate race over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a toss-up in the governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. In last month’s poll, the Senate race was a...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
captimes.com
Opinion | Ron Johnson's willing to put marriage rights at risk
Theodore Roosevelt wrote 110 years ago that Wisconsin had “become literally a laboratory for wise experimental legislation aiming to secure the social and political betterment of the people as a whole.”. No state was ever been accorded a greater compliment than that one. With praise, however, comes responsibility. Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
Transfer portal tracker: Here’s who entered from UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly established transfer window is now open. At the end of August the NCAA approved a new transfer portal policy, creating windows in which players could enter their name into the portal for 2022-2023. The first window opened Monday and closes on January 18. The...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
wtmj.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh Joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News!
The past week has been a busy one for University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh. Between the hiring of former Cincinnati Bearcat head football coach Luke Fickell to lead the Badger football program, another deep playoff run for the women’s volleyball team, and a good start to the 22-23 season for the men’s basketball squad, there’s a lot to catch up on.
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
247Sports
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 13 Maryland basketball looks to stay perfect at Wisconsin
The surging Maryland basketball team faces its toughest test as a visiting team so far on Tuesday night at Wisconsin. The Terps (8-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) have been dominant so far, but that doesn't mean they're expected to continue that trend. The Badgers (6-2, 0-0), believe it or not, are 1.5-point favorites in Maryland's first Big Ten road game under Kevin Willard, which tips off at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.
Channel 3000
Maxine M Triff
MADISON – Maxine M. Triff, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1931, in Pearl City, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Luella (Carter) Mielke. Maxine attended Lanark High School in Lanark, Ill. She...
Channel 3000
Richard Thomas Drause
Madison – Richard Thomas Drause, age 70, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on November 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice following a courageous battle with ALS. During the final months of Richard’s life, he was lovingly cared for by lifelong friends Carol (Smokie) Meagher, Judy Ostberg, and his sister Wanda M. Drause Verdon. Richard was born in Madison, Wisconsin to parents Raymond M. and Dorothy M. (Rapa) Drause.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Sheriffs Rally Around Dan Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Dan Kelly, a conservative who is running for state Supreme Court in the February primary, has been endorsed by a growing list of Wisconsin sheriffs, the most law enforcement support received by any candidate in the race so far. Kelly tweet out a number of law enforcement endorsements, we asked...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Channel 3000
Lyle Vincent Fink
MOUNT HOREB / JANESVILLE – Lyle Vincent Fink, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Cornelius and Gladys (Smith) Fink. Lyle graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954. He married...
