Gaylord Lee Deets, age 86, of Bloom City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Gaylord was born on February 21, 1936, in Bloom City, WI, the son of Jesse and Beulah (Huffman) Deets. He graduated from Richland Center High School 1953, then attended Richland Teachers College prior to joining the United States Air Force in January 1956. Gaylord married Elda Beaty in March 1956 and moved to Sumter, South Carolina. Gaylord was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base where he was trained as a gunner. Upon returning home from the Air Force in 1960, Gaylord became the Postmaster at the Bloom City Post Office in 1963. He served as the Postmaster from 1963 until January 1983, when he took an assignment as the Postmaster in Nelson, Wisconsin until September of 1991, when he retired.

