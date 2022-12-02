Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Related
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane relishes rowdy atmosphere at sold-out Yulman Stadium
Tulane’s final appearance in its ninth year at Yulman Stadium had a pre-game atmosphere like no other in the venue’s history. The student section in one end zone was packed an hour before kickoff. And unlike most regular-season games, the students stuck around en masse for the second half and stormed the field when the 45-28 Tulane victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game was complete.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Tulane basks in glory of championship, unprecedented Cotton Bowl berth
Tulane is going to the Cotton Bowl. That’s not a misprint. Or a pipe dream. Or a figment of your imagination. It’s actually going to happen, thanks to the Green Wave’s landmark 45-28 victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday night.
WWL-TV
LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
fox8live.com
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
NOLA.com
Mourners crowd St. Peter Church as slain priest, Otis Young, is laid to rest; watch live
A large crowd of mourners gathered Monday in Covington to grieve the death and mark the life of a popular north shore priest, the Rev. Otis Young, one of two victims of a brutal double murder a week ago. A wooden casket had been wheeled to the front of St....
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures
COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
NOLA.com
Covington Rotarians raise money to provide Christmas dinners
The Covington Rotary Club welcomed LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson as special guest speaker at its 10th Feeding the Needy fundraising luncheon on Nov. 22 at the Briggs Assembly Center at St. Paul's School. The organization holds the event yearly to finance its distribution of Christmas meals to families in need. The Rotarians expected to distribute more than 1,500 turkey dinners with all the trimmings.
Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La
A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections
Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson
Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
NOLA.com
Chickie Wah Wah reopens Dec. 7 with Mid-City celebration
Mid-City music venue Chickie Wah Wah officially reopens Wednesday, Dec. 7. The small club initially closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Orleans, and owner Dale Triguero’s sudden death in July 2021 threw the venue’s future into uncertainty. The club briefly reopened last fall, but the intention still was to ultimately sell the business, a plan Triguero had been working on before his death.
'Blessed and exhausted: Jefferson Parish rebounds
’Blessed and exhausted: Jefferson Parish rebounds
NOLA.com
It's a busy holiday season in St. Tammany
• The St. Tammany Art Association will hold a two-class workshop to Create Handmade Christmas Ornaments. Students will shape and decorate four ornaments using carving tools and underglazes in first class. The fired pieces will be colored and glazed in the second class Dec. 14. Both classes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; ready before Christmas. Class is for all ages, but those under 13 must be accompanied by adult. Cost is $25 and includes supplies at 323 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. For information, email maggy@sttammany.art.
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 near Carrollton Avenue exit kills driver, hospitalizes passenger, NOPD says
A car rolled over multiple times on Interstate 10 near the South Carrollton Avenue exit Sunday night, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, New Orleans police said. The wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. in the westbound exit lane of I-10, according to preliminary information from police. The 26-year-old driver...
The winter wonderland at a Mandeville swimming pool biz
It attracts people of all ages, bringing smiles to their faces and sending fingers pointing at all of the intricacies
Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship crew member to Marrero hospital
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter crew to the ship, which was located near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue. The woman was flown to the hospital.
Comments / 0