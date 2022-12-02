ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Notebook: Tulane relishes rowdy atmosphere at sold-out Yulman Stadium

Tulane’s final appearance in its ninth year at Yulman Stadium had a pre-game atmosphere like no other in the venue’s history. The student section in one end zone was packed an hour before kickoff. And unlike most regular-season games, the students stuck around en masse for the second half and stormed the field when the 45-28 Tulane victory over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game was complete.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

First Sunday Mass in Covington after church loses two beloved figures

COVINGTON, La. — It's the first Sunday parishioners at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington are attending mass after Father Otis Young and Pastoral Assistant, Ruth Prats, were killed last week. Parishioner, Michael Maples, said they're lifting up prayers for the priest, Ruth and even the suspect. “Father Otis...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Covington Rotarians raise money to provide Christmas dinners

The Covington Rotary Club welcomed LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson as special guest speaker at its 10th Feeding the Needy fundraising luncheon on Nov. 22 at the Briggs Assembly Center at St. Paul's School. The organization holds the event yearly to finance its distribution of Christmas meals to families in need. The Rotarians expected to distribute more than 1,500 turkey dinners with all the trimmings.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany voters have choices in Dec. 10 elections

Following are items on the Dec. 10 general election ballot in St. Tammany Parish. All 170 precincts throughout the parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must be registered and have ID to cast a ballot. St. Tammany Parish Council. District 11 (Slidell area) Bonnie Clements...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson

Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Chickie Wah Wah reopens Dec. 7 with Mid-City celebration

Mid-City music venue Chickie Wah Wah officially reopens Wednesday, Dec. 7. The small club initially closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Orleans, and owner Dale Triguero’s sudden death in July 2021 threw the venue’s future into uncertainty. The club briefly reopened last fall, but the intention still was to ultimately sell the business, a plan Triguero had been working on before his death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's a busy holiday season in St. Tammany

• The St. Tammany Art Association will hold a two-class workshop to Create Handmade Christmas Ornaments. Students will shape and decorate four ornaments using carving tools and underglazes in first class. The fired pieces will be colored and glazed in the second class Dec. 14. Both classes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; ready before Christmas. Class is for all ages, but those under 13 must be accompanied by adult. Cost is $25 and includes supplies at 323 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. For information, email maggy@sttammany.art.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy