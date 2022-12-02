• The St. Tammany Art Association will hold a two-class workshop to Create Handmade Christmas Ornaments. Students will shape and decorate four ornaments using carving tools and underglazes in first class. The fired pieces will be colored and glazed in the second class Dec. 14. Both classes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; ready before Christmas. Class is for all ages, but those under 13 must be accompanied by adult. Cost is $25 and includes supplies at 323 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. For information, email maggy@sttammany.art.

