mitchellnow.com
Three executive sessions on Tuesday’s Davison County Commission agenda
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices Building located on North Main Street in Mitchell. Three executive sessions are on today’s agenda: one requested by Deputy States Attorney James Taylor to discuss legal matters, on requested by Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr to discuss personnel, and one requested by Davison County Human Resources Director Tonya Meaney regarding contract negotiations. Executive sessions are closed to the public for the discussion of confidential issues. Items on today’s Davison County Commission agenda are a TIF guidelines update, an introductory wage adjustment, and the purchase of voting booths. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: http://www.davisoncounty.org/agendas-minutes/commission-agenda-and-minutes/.
Mitchell City Council to consider approval of recycling distribution center
The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action to approve an application for a recycling distribution center. The city entered into a contract with Helms and Associates in February of last year for the design and bidding of a new recycling transfer station to be located at the current Mitchell Regional Landfill site. Notes on the Mitchell City Council agenda state that the existing building located at the old landfill is in poor condition. City staff is proposing to design and build a new facility at the Mitchell Regional Landfill in order to co-locate the garbage hauling and recycling operations at a single site. The current project cost is estimated to be nearly $2.7 million. Grant money of roughly 30 percent is expected to reduce the city’s share to nearly $1.9 million.
WBB: Tigers stumble against Hastings
Mitchell, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball drops home matchup to Hastings College 74-70. Hastings won the game with their efficient shooting from deep (13-25 52%) and getting a couple calls to go their way resulting in a lot of trips to the ‘charity’ stripe 17-20 compared to DWU only going 7-12. The Tigers were led by Matti Reiner‘s 17 (2-4 from behind the arc) and Isabel Ihnen‘s 16 (5-6 from deep). Jada Campbell added 13 points in the contest. The Tigers drop to 6-2 (4-2 GPAC) while the Broncos improve to 5-4 (3-2 GPAC).
