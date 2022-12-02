The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of some of the biggest stories at the Winter Meetings. For those who expected the St. Louis Cardinals to be passive this Winter Meetings, all indications are pointing toward them being a major player this week. From their active involvement in discussions for a new starting catcher, to potentially going after a big name shortstop, there appears to be a lot on the radar of John Mozeliak and company.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO