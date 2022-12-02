Believe it or not, running can be an all-weather activity -- and not just on the treadmill. Many runners don't mind exercising in the cold (or rain or snow or heat) as long as they're prepared for the weather. I never considered myself an all-weather runner until last year, when I had to train in the dead of winter for a spring race. Despite being a long-time runner, this was the first time I truly understood there isn't such a thing as bad running weather, just the wrong attire. The only exception is if there's a weather advisory warning, which you can't dress for.

7 HOURS AGO