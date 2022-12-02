ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WISE COUNTY, VA

That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers

WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
WISE COUNTY, VA
NORTON, VA

Wardells turn love of music into school and store

NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days...
NORTON, VA
BRISTOL, TN

Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King

The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
BRISTOL, TN
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN

Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'

KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
KINGSPORT, TN

Angie Hyche: Stop giving (meaningless) gifts

The original version of this article was published in the Dec. 1, 2019, edition of the Kingsport Times News. I fully expect some controversy with this article. I may even be likened to Ebenezer Scrooge, that archetype of misers, for daring to write it. Though I don’t relish negative reactions, I believe Joel Waldfogel’s 2009 book “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays,” is worthy of inclusion in a discussion of holiday gift giving. (By the way, I am only scratching the surface of this well-written and comical book.)
KINGSPORT, TN
KINGSPORT, TN

Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas

KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people....
KINGSPORT, TN
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Watch now: Sullivan BOE honors 11 student Christmas card artists

BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed artwork, which will appear on Christmas cards to be mailed across Tennessee. Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas cards...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
GREENEVILLE, TN

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
GREENEVILLE, TN
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Returning school board members sworn in, board grants holiday bonuses

On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall. In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Spelling bee participants honored

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized three participants in the school system's district spelling bee during the BOE's monthly meeting Thursday. A total of 14 students participated in the spelling bee, which was held at Joseph Rogers Primary, also on Thursday.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
GREENEVILLE, TN

Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
JOHNSON CITY, TN

ETSU women stump Dragons in record-breaking win

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team took the lead against Virginia-Lynchburg before the clock even started Sunday. It was a sign of things to come on a record-breaking day. VUL was assessed a technical foul for not having its lineup turned in on time,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KINGSPORT, TN

Christmas in Kingsport continues this week

KINGSPORT — Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and — for those not a fan of Christmas — a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with...
KINGSPORT, TN
JOHNSON CITY, TN

ETSU's Meronk outduels Scott to win Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 40-foot eagle putt from off the back of the last green was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club. Allowed the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead, the East Tennessee State graduate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

