A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Kingsport Times-News
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides Christmas dinner for local family of seven
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”. “Every year I always say, 'We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Kingsport Times-News
Tuesday update: Sullivan Heights Middle staff member stabbed with 'hobby knife'
KINGSPORT — Authorities are giving out more but still limited information about the injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member Monday. The incident prompted school authorities to lock down the school on Moreland Drive in the Colonial Heights community. A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Tuesday that authorities are still trying to ascertain details.
Kingsport Times-News
Angie Hyche: Stop giving (meaningless) gifts
The original version of this article was published in the Dec. 1, 2019, edition of the Kingsport Times News. I fully expect some controversy with this article. I may even be likened to Ebenezer Scrooge, that archetype of misers, for daring to write it. Though I don’t relish negative reactions, I believe Joel Waldfogel’s 2009 book “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays,” is worthy of inclusion in a discussion of holiday gift giving. (By the way, I am only scratching the surface of this well-written and comical book.)
Kingsport Times-News
Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas
KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people....
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan BOE honors 11 student Christmas card artists
BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed artwork, which will appear on Christmas cards to be mailed across Tennessee. Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas cards...
Kingsport Times-News
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools earn Level 5 in academic growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings
BLOUNTVILLE — The good news about the Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level...
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting on Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Central High School,...
Kingsport Times-News
Returning school board members sworn in, board grants holiday bonuses
On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall. In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Kingsport Times-News
Spelling bee participants honored
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized three participants in the school system's district spelling bee during the BOE's monthly meeting Thursday. A total of 14 students participated in the spelling bee, which was held at Joseph Rogers Primary, also on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
Kingsport Times-News
Survey says almost 100 Sullivan middle schoolers interested in swim team
BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the poll. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board’s meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women stump Dragons in record-breaking win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team took the lead against Virginia-Lynchburg before the clock even started Sunday. It was a sign of things to come on a record-breaking day. VUL was assessed a technical foul for not having its lineup turned in on time,...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
KINGSPORT — Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and — for those not a fan of Christmas — a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Meronk outduels Scott to win Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 40-foot eagle putt from off the back of the last green was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club. Allowed the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead, the East Tennessee State graduate...
Kingsport Times-News
