In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
WFAA
Winter Meetings Preview: What’s next for the Texas Rangers?
SAN DIEGO, California — The 2022 Winter Meetings have kicked off in San Diego where every team comes to the Manchester Grand Hyatt looking to connect with other teams, meet with the agents of free agents, and discuss deals that will shape their 2023 clubs. The Texas Rangers join...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Yankees outbid Red Sox for two-year Tommy Kahnle reunion
While Tuesday, Dec. 6 might not be delicious all the way through for New York Yankees fans, considering Aaron Judge may or may not be flying to San Diego on a private plane unbeknownst to Brian Cashman, the Yanks restored the vibes in their clubhouse for a few hours early in the day.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 66 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
The Lions are seeking their fifth victory of the 2022 NFL season.
Houston Astros reportedly in talks with All-Star outfielder before Winter Meetings
As the MLB Winter Meetings begin on Monday, the Houston Astros are reportedly in active pursuit of another All-Star hitting
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Detroit News
Justin Verlander agrees to sign with Mets, joining former Tigers teammate Scherzer
San Diego — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a...
Rob Manfred hopeful Angels sale resolved by Opening Day
As part of a question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred touched on the timeline for an Angels sale, an automated strike zone and the possibility of future All-Star Games at Fenway or Wrigley.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend
Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement
Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
MLB's in-person Winter Meetings are back
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are back in person for the first time in three years, and a free-agent frenzy is expected across the four-day event, which began Sunday. State of play: Hundreds of team reps and player agents have taken over San Diego's Manchester Grand Hyatt, where a record...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
Mike Hazen at the Winter Meetings Part 1
The first of multiple updates to come from Mike Hazen's comments at the winter meetings in San Diego
