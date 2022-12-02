Read full article on original website
click orlando
Freon leak forces partial evacuation of Osceola County Courthouse
KISSMMEE, Fla. – A Freon leak at the Osceola County Courthouse on Wednesday forced “certain sections of the courthouse” to be evacuated, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department. Fire officials said they are working a hazmat situation at the courthouse located at 2 Courthouse Square in Kissimmee.
click orlando
Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery
ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend. The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
click orlando
Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire. The others who died in the...
click orlando
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean Tuesday afternoon near Indialantic, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called around 2:35 p.m. to the area of 2500 N. State Road A1A for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return...
click orlando
‘Last thing I expected:’ Surfer recounts finding woman’s body floating off Brevard beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nick Monroe said he was surfing Tuesday at Paradise Beach near Indialantic when he discovered a woman’s body floating in the water. “It was the last thing I expected. Hopefully, I never get to experience it again,” the surfer said. Monroe said as...
click orlando
Dunnellon boy, 10, dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned onto him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy — identified as Mason Myers by his school, Sunrise Elementary — was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead, a crash report stated.
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
click orlando
73-year-old man critically injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old man was critically injured after he was struck crossing the road in Marion County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and SE 28th Street. [TRENDING: Mystery debris...
click orlando
No loitering signs installed on I-95 off-ramps in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers getting on or off Interstate 95 will notice new signs in Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said “no loitering” signs were installed to help protect drivers and pedestrians. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think...
click orlando
Looking long-range: Any cooler air in sight for Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, this is Florida. It’s supposed to be warm. More often than not, however, Central Florida has been running about 5-10 degrees above where we should be for this time of the year. There have been breaks in the warmth from time to time, but...
click orlando
Sanford seafood restaurant expanding into Orlando. Here’s where it’s opening up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sanford seafood restaurant The Current is getting ready to open its second location, this time setting up shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood. Mike Smith, the owner, plans to open the new location at 2425 Edgewater Drive, which used to house Jade Sushi and New Asian before it closed in November.
click orlando
Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose...
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl last seen in Kissimmee on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said Dakota Barrett is considered a runaway and was last seen near Eagle Meadow Lane walking toward Pleasant Hill Road around 7:25 a.m.
click orlando
Gary Sinise Foundation hosts 800 families of fallen military heroes at Disney World
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Gary Sinise Foundation announced that it is hosting 800 families of fallen military heroes at Walt Disney World Resort as part of its Snowball Express Program. The five-day Disney experience kicked off on Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 7 and allows families...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
click orlando
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
click orlando
Report of shooting leads Orlando police to wounded man on International Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found injured near a hotel on International Drive in Orlando after police responded to a reported shooting early Monday. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the 6300 block of International Drive around 4:40 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
click orlando
Graduating high school students in Osceola County to receive college scholarships, commission announces
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – During Osceola County’s State of the County address, several recognitions were awarded to businesses that have contributed to the area’s growth, but the highlight of the event was that for a second year in a row, all graduating high school students of the 2023 class will receive a scholarship to attend Valencia College or Osceola Tech at no cost.
