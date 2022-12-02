ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Freon leak forces partial evacuation of Osceola County Courthouse

KISSMMEE, Fla. – A Freon leak at the Osceola County Courthouse on Wednesday forced “certain sections of the courthouse” to be evacuated, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department. Fire officials said they are working a hazmat situation at the courthouse located at 2 Courthouse Square in Kissimmee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Holiday food festival brings merry marketplace, more to Orlando brewery

ORLANDO, Fla. – While a winter wonderland is nonexistent in Florida, a holiday-themed festival is set to bring a food wonderland to Orlando this weekend. The monthly 407 Food Fair at Ivanhoe Brewery is celebrating the season with a “Deck the Halls” theme on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean Tuesday afternoon near Indialantic, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called around 2:35 p.m. to the area of 2500 N. State Road A1A for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return...
INDIALANTIC, FL
Dunnellon boy, 10, dies after ATV crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned onto him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy — identified as Mason Myers by his school, Sunrise Elementary — was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead, a crash report stated.
DUNNELLON, FL
Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WINTER PARK, FL
No loitering signs installed on I-95 off-ramps in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers getting on or off Interstate 95 will notice new signs in Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said “no loitering” signs were installed to help protect drivers and pedestrians. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Looking long-range: Any cooler air in sight for Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, this is Florida. It’s supposed to be warm. More often than not, however, Central Florida has been running about 5-10 degrees above where we should be for this time of the year. There have been breaks in the warmth from time to time, but...
ORLANDO, FL
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash. Jerry Kirkpatrick, a self-employed handyman from Ocala, and John Moore, a manager for...
OCALA, FL
Graduating high school students in Osceola County to receive college scholarships, commission announces

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – During Osceola County’s State of the County address, several recognitions were awarded to businesses that have contributed to the area’s growth, but the highlight of the event was that for a second year in a row, all graduating high school students of the 2023 class will receive a scholarship to attend Valencia College or Osceola Tech at no cost.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

