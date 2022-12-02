Read full article on original website
Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.5% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in...
BANGKOK (AP) — World stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Germany's DAX lost 0.2% to 14,421.84 and the CAC 40 in Paris also was down 0.2%, at 6,682.03. Britain's...
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, extending the market’s recent string of losses, as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 2%. Technology stocks, communication companies and retailers had some of the biggest losses. Apple fell 2.5%, Disney slid 3.8% and AutoZone dropped 2.8%. Small company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. The major indexes are on pace for a weekly loss after posting two straight weekly gains.
