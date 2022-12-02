Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Turn Your iPad Pro Into a Laptop With This $37 Brydge Keyboard Case
Apple's iPad Pro isn't quite a laptop, but with it's lighting fast performance and powerful hardware, you can certainly use it like one. And if you want to pair yours with a keyboard for a more traditional laptop feel, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Brydge makes sleek Bluetooth keyboard cases that make it easy to convert your Apple tablet into a compact laptop, and right now you can grab one on sale. Verizon is currently offering 75% off the Brydge Pro and Pro Plus keyboards for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Verizon only states that this is a limited time offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a keyboard case at this price.
knowtechie.com
How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android
When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?. Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.
CNET
Cheap Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More
With Black Friday sales behind us and the holiday season almost here, now's the time to pick up any last-minute gifts for friends and family. If you've already grabbed all of the main things you were after in last month's sales, it's now time to turn your attention to smaller gifts and stocking stuffers.
CNET
Get $30 Off $150 or $50 Off $250 on Logitech Products With These Coupon Codes
If you're looking to upgrade your workspace with a new keyboard, mouse or other items, check out holiday deals going on right now at Logitech. It's Happy Logidays at the tech brand's website, and the deals run until Dec. 11. If you sign up on the Logitech website for email...
CNET
4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More
One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Select Refurbished iPhones Today Only at Woot
Looking for a way to get your hands on an iPhone for less? While there are plenty of deals out there, most of the best offers will require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. If you prefer to own your phone outright, you may want to consider a refurbished mode. You can save hundreds compared to shopping new with no strings attached, and today only Woot has a variety of refurb iPhone models to choose from, with prices starting at just $290. This sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
AirPods Pro 2 Deal at Amazon Brings Back Black Friday Pricing Ahead of the Holidays
During Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Apple's newest AirPods Pro earbuds fell to a record low price across a bunch of retailers at $200. If you missed out on those sales, Amazon is giving you another chance to snag a set of AirPods Pro 2 at a $49 discount with Black Friday-level pricing returning there for a limited time. We'd recommend snagging a pair sooner rather than later if you're looking for the latest AirPods this holiday season.
CNET
Get 30% Off Sephora Collection During Its Gifts for All Event
Beauty retailer Sephora is running a holiday shopping event called Gifts for All where you can get 30% off through Dec. 11 using the code GETGIFTING. On sale are products from Sephora's own collection. Plus, if you're a Sephora member, aka "beauty insider," you'll get 20% off other purchases using the same code. (You can sign up for free.)
CNET
Best Resume Writing Services 2022
A well-crafted resume is crucial for job seekers who want to stand out from the competition, but the building process can be confusing and overwhelming. Fortunately, there are resume-writing services that can help with these decisions. Some of what you'll need to include in your resume depends on the industry...
9to5Mac
How to recycle most any type of electronics at Apple, Best Buy, and Staples
Curious where you can recycle old devices and more for free? Read on for how to recycle electronics of any brand at Apple, Best Buy, Staples, and more. Electronic waste is a problem as it has become the fastest-growing type of waste worldwide. The bright side is there are some really easy ways to properly recycle your old devices and almost any electronic or appliance, no matter where you bought them or if they’re damaged.
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
knowtechie.com
Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399
Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price. For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
Cult of Mac
Looking for a gift people will actually use? This MagSafe-compatible charger is $40 for the next two days.
Looking for a cool gift your loved ones will actually use? Look no further than the MagStack, a wireless portable charging dock. Usually $69, you can purchase it for $39.99 or 42% off — no coupon necessary. But you’ll have to be quick, as this deal is only available through December 6.
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
PC Magazine
Organize Your Apple Photos: How to Create, Edit, and Share iPhone Albums
You've probably taken thousands of photos with your iPhone over the years, but if you don't take the time to organize those pictures, it will be difficult to find specific shots. One way to arrange photos on your iPhone is to create albums for them. Once photos have been added...
Razer's Anzu smart glasses are just $25 for a limited time
In brief: Black Friday was nearly a week ago and we're already deep into Cyber Monday week sales but the deals keep coming. The latest intriguing offer comes from Woot in the form of Razer's Anzu smart glasses, which debuted in 2021 for $199 but can be yours for a limited time for just $24.99.
Sony's best small OLED TV is suddenly much more affordable
Sony's 42-inch OLED was ludicrously expensive, but now the price is right
CNET
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
CNET
Grab a Squishmallow for as Little $13 at Amazon Right Now
Cold season is here -- the perfect time to stock up on blankets and other snuggle-worthy items. Squishmallows have become a trend that people are obsessing over right now, and if you don't have one yet, you might want to get in on it. Whether it's for yourself or a...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Slide-In Ranges of 2022
You don’t have to spend a small fortune for a built-in range to get the polished, built-in look. Consider a slide-in range. These more budget-friendly models feature front-mounted controls and no back panel, offering a sleek, professional look. “We’ve seen more manufacturers offering slide-in ranges in recent years, since...
Comments / 0