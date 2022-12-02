ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

2 Battery-Draining Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

It’s a common problem: your iPhone’s battery dwindles down below 10 percent on a regular basis, even when you’re just using it for basic purposes like scrolling sites online and checking your email. You may assume the issue is the apps you download and use most, and that may very well be the case (apps like Facebook and Google Maps consume a lot of battery power). But that isn’t always the entire story and deleting apps may not be the best solution.
CNET

For Microsoft, an All-in-One, WeChat-Like App Is on the Table, Report Says

Microsoft executives considered creating a "super app" to build up the company's advertising business and other areas by integrating news, search, shopping, messaging and additional services into a single app, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, executives at the company hoped the app...
Android Authority

How to tell if your phone has been cloned

With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Motley Fool

Amazon Just Announced New Innovations to Take On Snowflake, Nvidia, and More

Amazon's in-house chips and software offerings are becoming more advanced. They could potentially take market share from other big tech behemoths, and attract more customers to AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Sharee B.

FTX Bankman-Fried Secretly Owned $100 Million Dollar Stock in Twitter

Photo byImage Credit: Sam Bankman-Fried via CoinDesk. Twitter has been at the forefront of various news headlines in regard to issues with the takeover of CEO Elon Musk. Plagued with mass layoffs, high resignation rates, and an ailing financial sheet, the company is in need of some monetary reprieve.
Engadget

Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon

Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
CNET

Save Hundreds on Select Refurbished iPhones Today Only at Woot

Looking for a way to get your hands on an iPhone for less? While there are plenty of deals out there, most of the best offers will require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. If you prefer to own your phone outright, you may want to consider a refurbished mode. You can save hundreds compared to shopping new with no strings attached, and today only Woot has a variety of refurb iPhone models to choose from, with prices starting at just $290. This sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET

4 Easy Tricks to Save on Shipping Costs at Target, Walmart, Amazon and More

One of the most annoying parts of shopping online is getting to the checkout stage only to realize that shipping fees make your purchase so much more expensive. Wouldn't it be nice if you could just get free shipping everywhere instead of contemplating canceling your purchase to avoid the fee? Don't worry, there are other options to consider instead of abandoning your purchase.

Community Policy