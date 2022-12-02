ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deshaun Watson struggles, is booed in return with Browns

HOUSTON -- Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in his first game back playing against his former team. Returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the league, Watson failed to lead the Cleveland Browns on a touchdown drive Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Deshaun Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say

As part of the conditions that enabled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be reinstated and be able to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, league sources told ESPN. Though his...
