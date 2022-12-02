Read full article on original website
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
ABC13 Houston
Deshaun Watson struggles, is booed in return with Browns
HOUSTON -- Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in his first game back playing against his former team. Returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the league, Watson failed to lead the Cleveland Browns on a touchdown drive Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
ABC13 Houston
Deshaun Watson showing 'progress' in treatment program, sources say
As part of the conditions that enabled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be reinstated and be able to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, he has made what NFL and NFLPA experts have described as "signs of progress" during his mandatory treatment program, league sources told ESPN. Though his...
Reports: Guardians sign 1B Josh Bell to 2-year deal
The Cleveland Guardians and free agent first baseman Josh Bell agreed to a two-year contract worth $33 million, multiple reports
