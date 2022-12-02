ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter

On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis chocolatier opens 2nd storefront, expands production space

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Bijoux, a local chocolatier, has expanded its production capacity with the opening of a second location. The business last week opened its second shop, at 7930 Big Bend Blvd., in Webster Groves' Old Orchard district. The new location serves as a production as well as retail space for Bijoux’s handcrafted and specialty chocolates, as it quickly outgrew its original storefront that opened in 2020, owner Meggie Mobley said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

