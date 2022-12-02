Read full article on original website
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis hit-and-run lawsuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday found that a school bus company should pay $1.3 million to a boy who was let off at the wrong corner, then who was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed the street. After a three-day trial,...
St. Louis Hills Man Designs Security App to Combat Crime
Tom Scheifler turned to tech to solve his neighborhood's criminal woes
State approves Spire rate increase, company expands relief programs
ST. LOUIS — Spire Missouri said a 3% rate increase was approved just one year after the last increase and will take effect between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Spire said this rate increase on average in the St. Louis region will be about $3 per bill, which may not seem like a lot but over time can make a big difference for some already struggling.
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
KSDK
St. Louis Alderman suggests curfew bill to curb gun violence
After a violent weekend in St. Louis, Alderman Brandon Bosley suggests proposing a curfew bill in the City. Two teenagers died on Saturday from gun violence.
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
stlpublicradio.org
Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter
On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
gladstonedispatch.com
A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.
DES PERES — Almost two years ago, a homeless man sued St. Louis County over panhandling laws and won. Now he's defending himself again, this time in a West County suburb. Robert Fernandez believes asking for money along the road is his constitutional right. He regularly seeks donations near the West County Center mall — and has no plans to stop.
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
St. Louis' water department losing millions as city government doesn't pay for water
(The Center Square) – The City of St. Louis can’t adequately maintain its water distribution system due to insufficient utility revenues, according to a report by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report found that needed repairs and improvements to the city’s water system are being deferred while...
Man fatally shot in St. Louis grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday evening in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said a 38-year-old man was found shot multiple times shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What's different about latest push for state control of St. Louis police department?
ST. LOUIS — We’ve been to this dance before. The St. Louis Police Officers Association wants the state to get control of the police department again. A handful of legislators are promising to file bills that would do just that next session. It seems as if it’s happened...
St. Louis chocolatier opens 2nd storefront, expands production space
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Bijoux, a local chocolatier, has expanded its production capacity with the opening of a second location. The business last week opened its second shop, at 7930 Big Bend Blvd., in Webster Groves' Old Orchard district. The new location serves as a production as well as retail space for Bijoux’s handcrafted and specialty chocolates, as it quickly outgrew its original storefront that opened in 2020, owner Meggie Mobley said.
KSDK
St. Louis Fire Department fights house fire Monday morning
The house fire took place at a home on Devonshire Avenue Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
Illinois Business Journal
East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
KMOV
St. Louis City opens 24 hour warming shelters; St. Louis County offering services but experiencing difficulties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Temperatures in the Metro are starting to drop, leaving concerns for those living on the streets. The City of St. Louis launched winter operations Thursday to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season. The city’s Department of Human Services will continue to collaborate throughout the...
‘Tripledemic’: What to know about COVID-19, flu, RSV in the St. Louis area
A trio of diseases (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV) are rising throughout the United States, including the St. Louis region. It's a trend many have dubbed 'tripledemic' as winter draws closer.
Man shot in leg during carjacking in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the area of Enright and Clara in the West End neighborhood. The man was shot in the leg and his white 2021 Honda Accord was taken.
5 On Your Side
