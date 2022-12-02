Read full article on original website
Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions
An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
Search for answers continues in unsolved Monroe County murder
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Years after Lee Vanluvender was found shot to death along Hypsie Gap Road near Mount Pocono, scars from that day 15 years ago remain. After the murder in 2007, police carved out pieces of bark from several trees where bullets were embedded. The investigation into...
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
Monroe County man charged with attempted homicide
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide charges. Troopers say Benjamin Stitt of Cresco went to the state police barracks on Friday to report a shooting. According to troopers, Stitt fired shots at a vehicle along Clarks Road in Price Township. A 38-year-old...
Two killed in Monroe County crash
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner confirms two people have died after a crash in Pocono Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 611 and 715 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a 28-year-old woman from New York City...
Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide
PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
Man charged with raping woman he allegedly held captive
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape charges. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2 a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye. During an investigation, officers said […]
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim
Man was fatally hit in parking lot after fight about woman: police
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge, New Jersey, parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on...
Identity theft concerns continue in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Friday night about the release of personal information from the Luzerne County Court System. People reached out to the I-Team claiming they have received the personal information of others and their personal information, like social security numbers, was given to other people. Eyewitness News confirmed […]
Easton school bus involved in crash in Palmer Township, authorities say (UPDATE)
An Easton Area School District bus carrying about 30 high school students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Palmer Township but no children were hurt, authorities say. The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. on Tatamy Road near Northwood Avenue, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor and...
Pennsylvania fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds
NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and […]
Allentown police looking for driver who hit woman and fled
Allentown police are looking for a driver they say struck a woman in the early hours of Thanksgiving day and then took off. The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of North 17th and Turner streets, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing 17th...
Two reported dead in Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
Luzerne County set to vote on election board member removal
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the removal of a county election board member, according to an updated agenda posting on the county website Monday. The name of the board member is blank, but several county officials speaking...
Man gets 5 years in prison for gun and drug charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court officials said a Pottsville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for gun and drug charges. Officials said Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. According to investigators, Jackson-Flowers also had an 8 mm […]
