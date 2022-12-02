ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions

An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Monroe County man charged with attempted homicide

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing attempted homicide charges. Troopers say Benjamin Stitt of Cresco went to the state police barracks on Friday to report a shooting. According to troopers, Stitt fired shots at a vehicle along Clarks Road in Price Township. A 38-year-old...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two killed in Monroe County crash

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner confirms two people have died after a crash in Pocono Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 611 and 715 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a 28-year-old woman from New York City...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Monroe County man arrested after alleged attempted homicide

PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Cresco man is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting and State Police arrested 33-year-old Benjamin Stitt. Troopers say Stitt shot at a car several times Friday on Clarks Road in Price Township, two people were in the car, including a 76-year-old woman. As troopers were responding to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with raping woman he allegedly held captive

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape charges. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on November 2 a woman ran into a hair salon asking for police, suffering from a head injury and black eye. During an investigation, officers said […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Identity theft concerns continue in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Friday night about the release of personal information from the Luzerne County Court System. People reached out to the I-Team claiming they have received the personal information of others and their personal information, like social security numbers, was given to other people. Eyewitness News confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two reported dead in Monroe County crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets 5 years in prison for gun and drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Court officials said a Pottsville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for gun and drug charges. Officials said Casian Amir Jackson-Flowers, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. According to investigators, Jackson-Flowers also had an 8 mm […]
POTTSVILLE, PA

