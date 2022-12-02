Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
Police searching for answers in Fairfax Co. homicide
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Fairfax County Monday night around 8 p.m. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the man was killed in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. When detectives arrived, they found...
Fairfax County 2-car crash leaves 1 dead
MERRIFIELD, Va. — One person has died following a two-car crash early Tuesday morning in Fairfax Merrifield, Virginia. The crash occurred in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield around 7:45 a.m. Prosperity Avenue between Routes 50 and 29 is closed following the crash investigation but has since been reopened, according to police.
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was reportedly hit by two different cars in Prince William County Monday. Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar dead crash in Maryland. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the...
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
71-year-old man killed in crash in Faulkner, Maryland
FAULKNER, Md. — A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Faulkner, Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack said. Just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious crash. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to take over the investigation.
Missing Upper Marlboro man found dead in Montgomery County river Sunday
A missing 74-year-old Upper Marlboro man was found dead in Montgomery County Sunday morning. Police say the body of Johnnie Bouknight was discovered inside a car in a river off Edwards Ferry Road.
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
Police looking for Potomac Mills burglary suspects
Police are looking for three people they say stole a large amount of items from a kiosk at Potomac Mills in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Person dies after crash in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Emergency crews worked to rescue a driver who was severely pinned following a crash in Northeast D.C. Hours later that driver ultimately died from their injuries. Police and firefighters were called to a report of a crash with entrapment in the area of Bladensburg Road and Queens...
Police: 19-year-old woman was pregnant at time of weekend murder in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was pregnant when she was shot multiple times and killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting. There, officers found the pregnant woman, identified as Jaymyra Burrell, suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
Community gathers to bid farewell to Maryland teen fatally shot while raking leaves
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Jennifer Barcenas was last seen on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Dr. Barcenas is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black leggings and UGG slippers. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide
Baltimore Police investigating fatal house fire as a homicide. City Fire let police know that a deceased male was found inside
