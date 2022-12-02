ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

WUSA9

Police searching for answers in Fairfax Co. homicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Fairfax County Monday night around 8 p.m. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the man was killed in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. When detectives arrived, they found...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County 2-car crash leaves 1 dead

MERRIFIELD, Va. — One person has died following a two-car crash early Tuesday morning in Fairfax Merrifield, Virginia. The crash occurred in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield around 7:45 a.m. Prosperity Avenue between Routes 50 and 29 is closed following the crash investigation but has since been reopened, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

71-year-old man killed in crash in Faulkner, Maryland

FAULKNER, Md. — A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Faulkner, Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack said. Just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious crash. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to take over the investigation.
FAULKNER, MD
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person dies after crash in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Emergency crews worked to rescue a driver who was severely pinned following a crash in Northeast D.C. Hours later that driver ultimately died from their injuries. Police and firefighters were called to a report of a crash with entrapment in the area of Bladensburg Road and Queens...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police: 19-year-old woman was pregnant at time of weekend murder in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was pregnant when she was shot multiple times and killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting. There, officers found the pregnant woman, identified as Jaymyra Burrell, suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Jennifer Barcenas was last seen on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Dr. Barcenas is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black leggings and UGG slippers. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
