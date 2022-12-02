ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man and woman shot during argument with suspect under Sims Bayou Bridge, HPD says

 4 days ago

The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people under the Sims Bayou Bridge in southeast Houston overnight.

Houston police said an off-duty officer who was working an extra security job was flagged down by a woman who had been shot twice just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers also found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Police believe the two victims live under the bridge and were shot during an argument with another man.

"He got mad enough that he shot at both of these individuals. We believe both of them were the intended targets. He shot the male and female and then took off running on foot," Lt R. Willkens said.

Investigators said they know who they are looking for and know where that suspect may be.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Stephanie Benton
4d ago

Lord have mercy this is getting ridiculous with these guns. Ever since they made guns legal for ppl to get them it have gotten out of control. I mean little children getting shot innocent ppl are getting shot something have to give. But pray 🙏 that this gun law is banded God help us all especially the innocent little children that can't help themselves.

Houston, TX
