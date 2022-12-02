ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge gas station clerk allegedly stabbed man after argument over ID

BATON ROUGE - An argument that started after a gas station clerk refused to sell someone cigarettes ended with the employee pulling out a knife and stabbing the customer. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Brandon Sam, 19, was arrested Tuesday night after the attack at a gas station near the corner of Airline Highway and Pecue Lane.
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River. Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
