The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) have lost two of their last three games, and are looking to get things turned around at home on Monday night against Kent State (6-2). Both of Kent State's losses this season came on the road, but one was a hard-fought five-point loss to No. 2 Houston. Monday's game will be the first meeting between the programs, but both finished at the top of their respective conferences regular season standings last year.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO