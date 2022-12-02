ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. Kent State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) have lost two of their last three games, and are looking to get things turned around at home on Monday night against Kent State (6-2). Both of Kent State's losses this season came on the road, but one was a hard-fought five-point loss to No. 2 Houston. Monday's game will be the first meeting between the programs, but both finished at the top of their respective conferences regular season standings last year.
SPOKANE, WA
swishappeal.com

Preview: No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs face major test in No. 2 Stanford Cardinal

The No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (9-1) aim for their fifth straight win when they host the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) on Sunday. The matchup between the two nationally-ranked, conference-leading programs will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Both the Cardinal and Bulldogs,...
SPOKANE, WA
WacoTrib.com

Baylor aviation accident investigation lab bound for Waco Regional Airport

Baylor University aviation students soon will learn to investigate air crashes using the wreckage of an actual crashed aircraft. The Baylor Institute for Air Science will build an aviation accident investigation lab on a little more than an acre leased at Waco Regional Airport. “We will stage a set of...
WACO, TX
KXLY

Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt

Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
NEWPORT, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry

WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
WILBUR, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?

My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
POST FALLS, ID

