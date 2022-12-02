ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland

Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Falls to No. 1 Somers in Class A Title Game

The Union-Endicott Tigers couldn't keep pace with the Somers Tuskers of Section I, who raced out to a 37-14 lead at half time, before claiming the Class A Title by a final of 58-21. See the highlights from the Tigers who fought until the very end, above.
ENDICOTT, NY
cnycentral.com

Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral

After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Popeyes location opening in Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
ONEIDA, NY
informnny.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY

