FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
How to Watch Syracuse vs Oakland
Matchup: Syracuse (4-4, 1-0) vs Oakland (2-8) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, December 6th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Rich Hollenberg, Tim Welsh Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse -15.5. Over/Under 142. ...
Maine-Endwell wins an instant classic in state championship game, complete perfect season
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Maine-Endwell beat Pleasantville 26-25 in the Class B state championship game.
Jesse Edwards and the Dutch have huge Saturday games: ‘I got two wins. It’s a great day’
South Bend, Ind. – He watched the first 25 minutes of USA and the Netherlands from Syracuse’s locker room inside Purcell Pavilion. Jesse Edwards figures he’s seen every 2022 World Cup match in one way or another.
Union-Endicott falls in state title game despite strong effort
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott lost to Somers 58-21 in the Class A state title game.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Falls to No. 1 Somers in Class A Title Game
The Union-Endicott Tigers couldn't keep pace with the Somers Tuskers of Section I, who raced out to a 37-14 lead at half time, before claiming the Class A Title by a final of 58-21. See the highlights from the Tigers who fought until the very end, above.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Area High School Musical Schedule 2023
Want to see a live musical? You're in luck, because 15 local high schools will put on shows in 2023.
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Horror Movie Filmed in Binghamton Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
Syracuse police chase ends in crash, 2 seriously hurt, 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl found, police say
Update Tuesday: 3 arrested, 5 injured after Syracuse police pursuit that ends in crash. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash that left two people in another vehicle seriously injured Sunday night, police said. Police said they recovered more than 20,000 envelopes of fentanyl...
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
cnycentral.com
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Purvis Mickle Jr
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr. Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
Syracuse standoff suspect accused of breaking into mom’s house, punching her, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say the suspect in this weekend’s standoff in the Strathmore neighborhood broke into his mother’s house and later fought with her and punched her before refusing to leave. Jarvis Washington’s mom had a full order of protection against him when he broke...
informnny.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
